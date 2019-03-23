How to Watch The Superstars of Gymnastics Starring Simone Biles

Simone Biles and Max Whitlock will star in The Superstars of Gymnastics at The O2 on Saturday,

The two shows will start at 8:30 am and 2:30 pm ET.

How to Watch

You can watch the event live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

You can start a free one-month trial of DAZN right here.

Superstars of Gymnastics Preview

The showcase event will feature a host of gymnastics stars, headlined by American four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and British two-time gold medalist Max Whitlock.

“The Superstars of Gymnastics is going to be something very special and something very big for the sport of gymnastics,” Matchroom Sport chairman Barry Hearn said, according to Sky Sports.

“We will be bringing superstars from around the world to London for a world-class showcase of this brilliant sport.

“With Simone and Max already on board and more big names to come, it is going to be something you simply won’t want to miss.”

After her five-medal run at the Rio Olympics, Biles took off from the sport in 2017. She co-wrote a bestselling autobiography, “Courage to Soar: A body in Motion, A Life in Balance,” and competed on “Dancing with the Stars.” Biles then returned to competition in 2018, winning four golds and a silver at the world championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 22-year-old continues to represent brands like Nike, Beats by Dr. Dre, and Mattress Firm. On Sunday, she took all-around gold at the Stuttgart World Cup.

“I feel like I have more goals inside the sport than outside right now, just because my life is so consumed with gymnastics at this point,” Biles said, according to TeamUSA.org. “If I get an assignment it’s more of a business trip. Everyone thinks, ‘Oh, you’re going out of the country, you get to have so much fun!’ But every time they say, ‘What do you do?’ I say, ‘All I saw was the arena, the workout gym and my hotel.’ I have fun, especially if the girls are here with me, but it is more of a business trip.”

The event will also feature two-time Olympic silver medalist Marcel Nguyen and Rio gold medalist Fabian Hambuchen of Germany, three-time world champion Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan, three-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ellie Black of Canada, Commonwealth Games gold medalist Courtney Tulloch and Commonwealth Games gold medalist James Hall of England, and Casimir Schmidt, a six-time Dutch national champion.

“I’m so happy to announce that I am part of the Superstars of Gymnastics,” Schmidt said, per Sky Sports. “I am so excited to perform at The O2 among some of the best gymnasts in the world. I am so excited.”

Biles and Whitlock will perform in both sessions, and will also join Rio bronze medalist Amy Tinkler of Great Britain and French-American coach Laurent Landi on the panel.