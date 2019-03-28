Tennessee vs Purdue Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (31-5; SEC at-large) take on the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers (25-9; Big Ten Conference at-large) in a South Region Sweet 16 matchup at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky as 2018-19 NCAA Tournament action continues on Thursday evening.

Tennessee vs Purdue Preview

Tennessee and Purdue are each trying to move past an obstacle that has plagued both programs. For Rick Barnes and Tennessee, the Volunteers have not made an Elite Eight appearance since 2010, their only appearance in school history, where they eventually fell to Michigan State. The Volunteers then were coached by Bruce Pearl.

Head coach Matt Painter has had tremendous success at Purdue, but mostly during the regular season. Painter has never went past the Sweet 16 as Boilermakers head coach.

SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams and the Volunteers staved off a scare against Iowa in the Round of 32. In a rematch of a 2014 First Four Game that saw a similar result, Tennessee needed overtime to knock off Iowa.

The Volunteers built a 25-point lead in the first half, but saw that effort evaporate in the second. Williams scored a game-high 22 points for the Vols, including six in the extra frame for the 83-77 win.

The Boilermakers have lost in the Sweet 16 in each of the past two seasons. In 2017, a Caleb Swanigan-led Purdue lost to Kansas 98-66, and last year the Boilermakers lost by 13 to Texas Tech.

Many thought Purdue would struggle a bit because of injuries, but Carsen Edwards has carried the Boilermakers through the first weekend of the Tournament. The 6-foot-1 junior guard put up a career-high 42 points and nine made three-point shots in a one-sided 87-61 victory against defending champion Villanova in the Round of 32.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t say that I knew I had a career night until the game was over. I’m just focused on just trying to get the win, especially in games like this where you value every possession. I was just out there fighting with my brothers, and we were able to get the win, and I was able to have some shots fall for me.”

Purdue hasn’t reached the Elite Eight since 2000. Prior to then, Purdue also made the Elite Eight in 1994. The Boilermakers only have two Final Four appearances in program history, 1969 and 1980, with a National Championship Game loss coming in 1969.

Tonight, South Regional 3 seed #Purdue takes over 2-seed Tennessee for a chance to reach its first Elite Eight since 2000 https://t.co/QJb0Xdi1MP pic.twitter.com/pjVt1ceU6w — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) March 28, 2019

The winner of Tennessee vs Purdue will face the winner of Virginia-Oregon in the Elite Eight. That game will also be at KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, and will be televised on TBS.