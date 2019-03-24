Texas Tech vs Buffalo Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-6; Big 12 Conference at-large) take on the No. 6 seed Buffalo Bulls (32-3; MAC tournament champion) in a West Region Round of 32 matchup at Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament continues on Sunday afternoon.

Texas Tech vs Buffalo Preview

Texas Tech made it look easy when they defeated No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky 72-57 in the Round of 64. The Red Raiders are coming off an Elite Eight run last season under head coach Chris Beard, and by knocking off a game Norse team and avoiding a 3-14 upset, they have started in the right direction to replicate last season’s finish, and build from it.

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver (18.8 points per game during the regular season) is also starting right where he left off last year. Culver had a game-high 29 points against Northern Kentucky, his third straight contest with 26-or-more points to lead the Red Raiders in scoring.

Buffalo had one of the easiest games of any team in the Round of 64. The Bulls dominated the Arizona State Sun Devils from mostly start to finish in a 91-74 win, sending head coach Bobby Hurley, the former lead man in Buffalo, back home unhappy.

Bulls senior guard CJ Massinburg scored 18 points in the Bulls’ win on Friday. Massinburg believes Buffalo, thanks in large part to head coach Nate oats, can play with anybody in the country, and proudly said so during the Bulls’ postgame press conference:

“For me, I would say that there still is one more statement to be made, just prove we belong with anybody in the country. Some people that picked us to lose this game that we just played, so they might have thought that ‘hey, they’re just being hyped all year’ and stuff like that. So I think we can play with anybody in the country, and we’re going to try to make this deeper run.”

6-foot-7 senior guard Jeremy Harris led the way for the Bulls with 21 points against the Sun Devils. Harris has stepped up lately and given the Bulls a second dynamic scorer; Harris’ 21-point performance against Arizona State follows a 31-point effort against Bowling Green in the MAC Tournament Championship Game.

The winner of Texas Tech vs Buffalo will face head coach John Beilein and the Michigan Wolverines in the Sweet 16. That West Regional semifinal game takes place at Honda Center in Anaheim, California next weekend, and will be televised on CBS/TBS/TNT.