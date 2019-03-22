Texas Tech vs Northern Kentucky Live Stream Guide

The No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-6; Big 12 at-large) will take on the No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (26-8; Horizon League tournament champion)) in a West Region Round of 64 matchup at Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

Texas Tech vs Northern Kentucky Preview

The Red Raiders are led by sophomore guard Jarrett Culver, who led the team in scoring this season averaging 18.5 points per game. Culver joins a roster, which also has senior center Norense Odiase, who went on a run to the Elite Eight last season before ultimately falling to Villanova, the eventual national champion.

Texas Tech is one year more experienced, and once again earned a No. 3 seed out of the Big 12 heading into the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament. Head coach Chris Beard has done his homework on the Norse, a relatively recent Division I addition. Beard understands what they are capable of, and will have his team prepared on Friday.

“I watch a lot of college basketball, so I probably know more about them than anybody in Lubbock. Have a lot of respect for their coaching staff and this program, relatively new to Division I and have been competing for championships since Day 1.

For Northern Kentucky, it starts with head coach John Brannen. Beard has done his homework on Brannen too.

“…They’re really good. Well coached. But everybody in this tournament is.”

Brannen in a short amount of time has done a great job building the Northern Kentucky program up and modernizing it among the rest of Division I. This is the second time in three seasons the Norse have reached the NCAA Tournament, and last season they won the Horizon League regular season championship, only to lose in the conference tournament and earn a NIT berth.

Northern Kentucky boasts the Horizon League Player of the Year in Drew McDonald. McDonald, the 6-foot-8 senior forward averaged 19.1 point and 9.5 rebounds per game this season for the Norse. In addition McDonald, the Norse also have three others players averaging in double digits — junior guard Tyler Sharpe (14.1), sophomore Jalen Tate (14.0) and junior forward Dantez Walton (11.1).

The winner of Texas-Tech-Northern Kentucky will take on the winner of Arizona State-Buffalo in the Round of 32 on Sunday.