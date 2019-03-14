‘The Good Fight’ Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Via CBS All-Access

Season 3 of The Good Fight has now become available on CBS All-Access and fans are eager to watch all the new episodes. For those who would like to watch the show, it is exclusive to CBS All Access, which is available via either of the following options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the CBS All Access Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the show on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service gives you complete access to CBS’ on-demand library, which includes CBS All Access exclusives such at this one.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch the show on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Audra McDonald, who plays Liz Reddick-Lawrence on the show, sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about the new season and said that, “Right off the bat with the first episode, there’s some personal things that happened to her [Liz] that affect her and the law firm as well. There’s some major stuff that she has to deal with, some major bones that she has to deal with immediately.”

And, when it comes to the character Liz and her ex-husband, Adrian Boseman, McDonald revealed, “They are now working together and seeing each other on a daily basis and having to communicate as coworkers with a very complicated and fraught history … What I love about the way Robert and Michelle have written most of my scenes with Delroy [Lindo] is even if we’re just talking about work stuff, you see what their marriage was. You can see how they related to each other in the marriage, as it is sort of playing out in their workspace. Even though they are not a couple anymore, you fall into the old patterns. They know which buttons to push to send the other person off into oblivion angrily or to calm them down and negotiate.” McDonald also revealed that the #MeToo will be prominent in season 3.

A new actor on the scene this season is Michael Sheen, and he is playing new attorney Roland Blum. McDonald said that his character “brings chaos” and said, “Michael Sheen was such a brilliant choice. He’s such a wonderful man and so sweet, but [Roland is] this just larger than life, corrupt character. The character he’s playing really throws the firm for a major loop, so it’s like having an 800-pound gorilla in the room now.”

The Good Fight showrunners, Michelle and Robert King, also had some things to say about the new season. And, when talking about the show’s airing on CBS All-Access, rather than the CBS network, Robert King old Vanity Fair, “Probably what All Access allows us to do most is to explore different modes of storytelling. This year we are trying soliloquies. To suddenly have people express their thoughts out loud in a very Shakespearean way, but with our writing—I don’t know whether that would be O.K. on network.”

Tune in to CBS All-Access to watch the new season of The Good Fight, as it incorporates today’s political climate and issues.