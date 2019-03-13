‘The World’s Best’ Finale: How to Watch It Online

The World’s Best is a new reality competition TV show that premiered on Super Bowl Sunday 2019. It is a talent-seeking competition show with a judges panel that includes Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill and RuPaul. The show also incorporates the opinions of a “wall” of entertainment experts, who give their scores as well. The show airs on the CBS network and if you would like to watch the finale live or even just check in for the results, there are online options for watching the big event, whether you do or do not have a cable subscription. You can also watch the finale episode later on if you’re not around when it airs.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch The World’s Best live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch The World’s Best live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The contestants left in the mix, competing to be the winner of the first-ever season of The World’s Best, include:

singer Daneliya Tuleshova

singer Dimash Kudaibergen

puppetry performers Dundu

martial arts acrobats Kukkiwon

pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram

acapella group Naturally 7

ventriloquist Nina Conti

Kung Fu artist Shaolin Yanze

According to USA Today, The World’s Best is a “supersized” version of America’s Got Talent. And, like AGT, the grand prize is $1 million. So, one of the above finalists will take home the million, upon winning.

When it comes to the run of show for the finale episode, Mercury News has reported that the remaining finalists will compete in a “championships Round. Then, the winners of the Solo Music and Group Variety categories will be announced. After that, the final four remaining acts will face off for the big win.

The finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, after episode 4 of the new Survivor season airs. Tune in to see who becomes the winner of The World’s Best.