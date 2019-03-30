UFC Philadelphia 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A battle between Top-10 lightweights Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje headlines Saturday’s UFC on ESPN event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The early prelims (3:30 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second preliminary card (5 p.m. ET) and main card (7 p.m. ET) will both be on ESPN. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the fights online:

UFC Philadelphia 2019 Preview

In the main event, both of the fighters were able to put an end to a two-fight losing streak in their last trip to the Octagon. Barboza, following defeats to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kevin Lee, beat Dan Hooker via third-round TKO in December, and Gaethje bounced back from losses to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier with a first-round KO of James Vick last August.

Both looking to prove they should remain in the lightweight title picture, this stands as a very important bout.

“This is a fight every UFC fan wants to see,” Gaethje said. “Two of the most dangerous guys in this division I believe.”

Not only is this fight important for the shape of the division, but it should be highly entertaining, as well. Since his UFC debut in The Ultimate Fighter finale in July, both of Gaethje’s wins have earned Performance of the Night bonuses, and both of his losses (and one of the wins) have earned Fight of the Night. Four fights, five bonuses. He knows how to put on a show.

Barboza, meanwhile, has earned six Fight of the Night bonuses, a Knockout of the Night and a Performance of the Night during his lengthy UFC career.

“Justin’s a top guy, he’s top 10 in the world,” Barboza said. “This makes me very happy, and motivates me because I know I’m one of the best in the world. Everybody knows I’m a striker. I love punching and kicking in the face. Everybody knows that. But I’m a complete MMA fighter. Wherever this fight goes–if it stays on the ground I’m ready, if it stays on the feet I’m ready.”

In the co-main event, David Branch and Jack Hermansson will clash in a middleweight battle. Branch, the former WSOF light middleweight and middleweight champ, lost his last fight against Jared Cannonier in November, while Hermansson has picked up a pair of wins over Thales Leites and Gerald Meerschaert in his last two trips to the Octagon. Branch is ranked 11th in the division.

Here’s a look at all of the fights on tap for Philadelphia: Early Preliminary Card: Alex Perez vs Mark De La Rosa, Maryna Moroz vs Sabina Mazo, Ray Borg vs Casey Kenney. Preliminary Card: Kevin Holland vs Gerald Meerschaert, Enrique Barzola vs Kevin Aguilar, Ross Pearson vs Desmond Green, Marina Rodriguez vs Jessica Aguilar. Main Card: Sheymon Moraes vs Sodiq Yusuff, Paul Craig vs Kennedy Nzechukwu, Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Michelle Waterson, Josh Emmett vs Michael Johnson, David Branch vs Jack Hermansson, Edson Barboza vs Justin Gaethje.