How to Watch UNC vs Iona Live Stream Online for Free

The No. 1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (27-6; ACC at-large) take on the No. 16 seed Iona Gaels (17-15; Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament champion) in a Midwest Region Round of 64 matchup at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

UNC vs Iona Preview

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams is looking to lead the Tar Heels to their second National Championship victory in the past three seasons. North Carolina, as a No. 1 seed, defeated Gonzaga to win the title in 2016-17 before disappointing with an abrupt Round of 32 exit in last year’s NCAA Tournament to Texas A&M.

Williams is proud his Tar Heels earned the distinction of entering the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed, which is the 17th time they have earned it — most in NCAA history.

“It’s special to be a No. 1 seed. The most special thing is to see the way our kids reacted when they saw our name as a No. 1 seed, and they put North Carolina up there. I just love the way they were genuinely excited. … We’re playing in the NCAA Tournament, and people think we’ve had a pretty good year.”

Senior guard Cameron Johnson led the Tar Heels in scoring this season with 16.9 points per game. Not far behind him is freshman guard Coby White, who is averaging 16.3 PPG. Senior forward Luke Maye caps the trio with 14.7 PPG; Maye was an important secondary player on the Tar Heels team that captured the national title two seasons ago.

Iona has reached the NCAA Tournament now six times in the past eight seasons. Head coach Tim Cluess has quietly built one of the most sustainable mid-major programs in the country and grown its reputation in his nine seasons in New York.

Cluess understands on paper this is a mismatch, but is embracing the challenge for his team.

“It’s a great opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the country. I got to watch them on TV the other night against Duke, and we look forward to the challenge.”

The Gaels have won 10 straight games, and have turned it on in the second half of the season when needed. Iona has four players averaging double-figures in scoring, with junior guard E.J. Crawford leading the way with 17.9 PPG.

The winner of North Carolina-Iona takes on the winner of Utah State-Washington in the Round of 32 on Sunday.