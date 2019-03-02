US Women’s Soccer vs England Live Stream: How to Watch SheBelieves Cup 2019

The United States women’s national team will meet England in each team’s second match of the 2019 SheBelieves Cup on Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

USWNT vs England Preview

The SheBelieves Cup is an annual invitational round-robin tournament held in the United States.

The first three iterations featured the same four teams: the United States, England, France, and Germany. The US won the inaugural tournament in 2016 and won it all again two years later, with France taking the title in 2017.

This year, Brazil and Japan joined the United States and England.

In their 2019 tournament opener, the United States blew a pair of one-goal leads to draw with Japan 2-2 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

“I feel like the result was disappointing for sure,” US head coach Jill Ellis after the match, according to Burgundy Wave. “But I thought the performance in both halves, I thought there were some really good things. We made two mistakes in the back that cost us. We left things on the table. But in terms of our team play, what we asked the team to do defensively, work ethic, attacking, in terms of performance, first half to second, we created chances in both halves.”

Japan’s second equalizer came in stoppage time, when a miscommunication between American defenders Abby Dahlkemper and Tierna Davidson cleared the way for a Yuka Momiki goal.

“That’s why we play these games. Because what I can tell you is from France to Spain, the things that we felt we needed to work on and adjust and get better at, we’ve seen positive steps in tonight’s game,” Ellis told Sports Illustrated, referencing a January 19 loss against France and a victory over Spain three days later. “(Starting center back) Becky (Sauerbrunn) was in there most of the week and we had to pull her (because of her injury), but both players are good at what they do. We just need to get better.”

In their first match of the tournament, England overcame a one-goal deficit to best Brazil 2-1, also at Talen Energy Stadium.

“I thought it was the best we’ve played in terms of determination to win a game of football,” manager and former English men’s soccer great Phil Neville said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I saw a team that every time we broke the line, it was a team that wanted to score and wanted to win.”

England forward Fran Kirby assisted on both her side’s goals, finding fellow forward Ellen White for the equalizer in the 49th minute and hooking up with another forward in Beth Mead 16 minutes later.

“Our character, coming from 1-0 down to 2-1 to win, was massive for us,” Mead said, per the Inquirer. “We were fearless, we were more positive, and that’s the football we need to play.”