Purdue vs Villanova Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers (24-9; Big Ten Conference at-large) take on the No. 6 seed Villanova Wildcats (26-9; Big East tournament champion) in a South Region Round of 32 matchup at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday afternoon.

Purdue vs Villanova Preview

Capping off an unbeaten first day for the Big Ten was Purdue holding Old Dominion to a 26.9% shooting percentage inn a 61-48 win. Leading the way was the Boilermakers’ leading scorer, the conference’s leading scorer as well, Carsen Edwards.

The 6-foot-1 junior guard averaged 23.1 points per game during the regular season, and carried that effort into Thursday. Edwards finished with a game-high 26 points, while adding seven rebounds despite his undersized frame. Purdue head coach Matt Painter has one of the NCAA Tournament’s most dangerous weapons, but it is a blessing and a curse because when Edwards goes, so do the Boilermakers, but as he struggles, the team struggles, too.

The defending National Champions got right out of the gate with a 61-57 win against Saint Mary’s to avoid a 6-11 upset. Head coach Jay Wright, despite getting a tough draw seeding wise by the Selection Committee, following the win told reporters he thought the idea of the Gaels playing his Wildcats tight heading down the stretch will benefit his team as they continue their quest to defend their title and get back to their third Final Four in three seasons.

“I would much rather (have) a 20-point win. That would have been much nicer. But it is good to play a game like this in the NCAA Tournament.”

Wright later added:

“We’re growing, our young guys are growing, but we have two seniors who do everything for us, on and off the court. We’re just so lucky to have them.”

Seniors Phil Booth and Eric Paschal each did their jobs admirably. Booth (18.7 PPG this season) had a team-high 20 points, while Paschal added 14. Booth and Paschal give Wright the veteran leadership he needs on the court to combat lineups more naturally talented than his.

Purdue, with a win, would reach its third straight Sweet 16. And fifth appearance under Painter; Painter, however, has never reached the Elite Eight. With a victory, Villanova would reach its seventh Sweet 16 under Wright, and would make a third appearance in four seasons.

The winner of Purdue vs Villanova takes on the winner of Tennessee vs Iowa in the Sweet 16. That South Regional semifinal game takes place from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky next weekend, and will be broadcast on CBS/TBS/TNT.