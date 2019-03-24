Virginia vs Oklahoma Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers (30-3; ACC at-large) take on the No. 9 seed Oklahoma Sooners (20-13; Big 12 Conference at-large) in a South Region Round of 32 matchup at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina as the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament continues on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia vs Oklahoma Preview

It was deja vu all over again for the Cavaliers, who entered Friday with the demons of last year’s opening-game loss to UMBC still fresh in their minds. Gardner-Webb jumped out to a seven-point lead, which became a double-digit lead, before taking a 36-30 lead into halftime. Virginia pounded Gardner-Webb with size in the second half, eventually cruising to a 71-56 victory that will now become a footnote for the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament.

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is taking everything in stride. Bennett says the way the Cavaliers played in the opening half against the Bulldogs will always be remembered, like the UMBC loss, but his team should collect itself and move on.

“That will always be part of our story. I understand that. I’m sure a lot of people thought it was going to be part of our story the second year in a row. But it’s just now, this is a new year. This is trying to be in the moment, and that’s a challenge to the best of your ability.

Bennett continued by telling reporters:

“So now you get your rest, you prepare for Oklahoma, and get ready.”

6-foot-7 sophomore guard De’Andre Hunter is healthy, unlike last year, and was a difference-maker for Bennett’s Cavaliers, finishing with a game-high 23 points in the win. The “size” factor” ultimately came down to the bench play of 6-foot-9 junior forward Mamadi Diakite, who came one rebound shy of finishing with a double-double against Gardner-Webb (17 points, nine rebounds).

The Sooners don’t have Trae Young anymore, but they do have junior Kristian Doolittle. The 6-foot-7 Doolittle had one of the standout performances by any player on Friday, finishing with a double-double (19 points, 15 rebounds), while adding five assists in the win against Ole Miss.

Oklahoma will have its work cut out against Virginia on Sunday. The Sooners are 0-5 this season against a team that finished with a top 10 defense.

The winner of Virginia vs Oklahoma will face the winner of Oregon vs UC Irvine in the Sweet 16. That South Regional semifinal game takes place at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky next weekend, and will be televised on CBS/TBS/TNT.