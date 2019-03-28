Virginia vs Oregon Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers (31-3; ACC at-large) take on the No. 12 seed Oregon Ducks (25-12; Pac-12 Conference tournament champion) in a South Region Sweet 16 matchup at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky as 2018-19 NCAA Tournament action continues on Thursday evening.

Virginia vs Oregon Preview

Virginia’s path to the Final Four this season is a bit more clear than it was last year. The Cavaliers won each of their first two games, by an average margin of 13.5 points — 71-56 against Gardner-Webb on Friday, and 63-51 against Oklahoma on Sunday.

The first weekend treated the Cavaliers well, but there is more to come. Virginia is two wins away from its first Final Four trip since 1984; the Cavaliers lost in the Elite Eight in 2016 to Syracuse.

Virginia head coach Tony Bennettt is breathing a bit easier after the first weekend. Bennett knows there is still work to be done.

“There’s pressure and excitement and tension to try to advance in this tournament, that’s always there, but it was a different feel. It’s unlike anything — well, no college basketball team really in the history of the game has had to go through that.

Bennett continues, telling reporters:

“It’s our doing. We were the first 1 seed to lose last year, and then all of a sudden to fight back and become a 1 seed, and then to be in that situation again. You talk about trying to focus in and then getting down, it was real.”

Having De’Andre Hunter healthy has helped the Cavaliers offense this March. A balanced attack, both inside and outside, have the Cavaliers ready for Oregon, who boast similar matchup athletes on the interior and exterior. Against Oklahoma, it was once again 6-foot-9 junior Mamadi Diakite who stood out, scoring a team-high 14 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Ducks head coach Dana Altman knows Virginia is one of the most efficient teams in the country on both ends of the floor.

“They don’t make mistakes. They’re not going to beat themselves. But we’ve got a puncher’s chance, and we’ll go swing away and see what happens.”

The winner of Virginia vs Oregon takes on the winner of Tennessee vs Purdue in the Elite Eight. That game will also take place Saturday at KFC Yum! Center, and likely be broadcast on TBS.