Virginia vs Purdue Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers (32-3; ACC at-large) take on the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers (26-9; Big Ten Conference at-large) in a South Region Elite Eight matchup at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky as 2018-19 NCAA Tournament action continues on Saturday evening.

Virginia vs Purdue Preview

Virginia needs one more game to erase the stench of last year’s embarrassing 20-point loss to No. 16 seed UMBC in the Round of 64. Following a back-and-forth 53-49 win against Oregon in the Sweet 16, head coach Tony Bennett has his Cavaliers one game away from their first Final Four trip since 1984, when they did so as a No. 7 seed before the tournament field expanded to 64 teams.

Purdue played Tennessee tough in one of the absolute best games of this year’s NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16. After needing overtime, and a 27-point (seven three-point field goals made) performance from 6-foot-6 senior guard Ryan Cline, the Boilermakers knocked off the Volunteers 99-94. Head coach Matt Painter, who has also never appeared in a Final Four as Purdue head coach, has his program one win shy of its first trip since 1980.

Bennett told reporters in the postgame press conference following the Cavaliers’ win against the Ducks how difficult it was to combat what Dana Altman and company did on both ends of the floor.

“Offensively, there were struggles, but you’ve got to hang in there defensively. That’s how we’re built. We will have a test — you look at the offensive output that Purdue had and how they move — and I know Matt, and I think he’s one of the finest coaches.”

Despite Cline’s ridiculous Sweet 16 game, it is still Carsen Edwards who is igniting the Boilermakers on offense. In three tournament games, Edwards has 26 (against Old dominion), 42 (against Villanova) and 29-point games to lead all players. Purdue’s offensive output the past two games is in serious jeopardy when they run into a Virginia team whose bread and butter is defense. According to KenPom, the Cavaliers are third in the country in defensive efficiency; the only team remaining higher is Texas Tech.

One of Virginia’s strengths is two-way balance. Four of the Cavaliers’ five starters finished in double-figures against the Ducks, with 6-foot-5 junior guard Ty Jerome leading the way with 13 points in the low-scoring affair. virginia will need strong offensive efforts from de’Andre Hunter — just 10 and 11-point nights against Oklahoma and Oregon — and Mamadi Diakite (seven points against Oregon after 17 and 14-point efforts in consecutive games) in order to keep pace with Purdue.

The winner of Virginia vs Purdue advances to the Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota next weekend, and will take on the winner of the Midwest Regional Final between SEC powerhouses No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 5 seed Auburn. The starting time of that game is to be determined, and will be broadcast on CBS.