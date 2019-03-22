Virginia vs Gardner Webb Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers (29-3; ACC at-large) face the No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb Bulldogs (23-11; Big South conference tournament champion) in a South Region Round of 64 matchup at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

Virginia vs Gardner-Webb Preview

Most avid NCAA Tournament fans remember what happened last season, as Virginia, the 2018-19 Tournament top-seed, lost to UMBC, the first time in tournament history a No. 1 seed lost to a No. 16 seed since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Virginia is right back at it again as a No. 1 seed. Head coach Tony Bennett has the Cavaliers in the NCAA Tournament now for a sixth consecutive season.

“Everyone can play in this tournament. To be a No. 1 seed means it’s been a heck of a season. It doesn’t guarantee anything, as we know.”

Virginia bowed out in the ACC semifinals to Florida State, and Bennett knows his team struggled and can play better as they head into Friday.

“We played a Florida State team that played really well, and we didn’t play our best,” Bennett said. “There are some areas we think we need to continue to get better in.”

The Cavaliers are a different animal this season. In year’s past there were questions about Virginia’s ability to score, as well as consistency and health. Those questions seem to not be plaguing this particular group.

Sophomore guard De’Andre Hunter is healthy, which bodes well for the Cavaliers. Hunter broke his wrist in the ACC Tournament semifinals last season, as Virginia went into the 2017-18 NCAA Tournament severely undermanned and barely got their offense going in that disappointing, historic upset loss against UMBC.

The Bulldogs have a seasoned upperclassmen who can counter some of Virginia’s offensive punch. 6-foot-2 senior guard David Efianayi leads Gardner-Webb in scoring, averaging 18.4 points per game, although he has been held to just six and 15 points in his past two games.

Junior guard Kyle Guy will also have a huge task for Virginia, and that is to keep Efianayi in check. Guy led the Cavaliers in scoring this season with 15.6 PPG, and will need to elevate the rest of the team around him in order to avoid another 74-54 opening-game disaster.

The winner of Virginia-Gardner-Webb takes on the winner of Ole Miss-Oklahoma in the Round of 32 on Sunday.