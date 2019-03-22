Washington vs Utah State Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 8 seed Utah State Aggies (28-6; Mountain West conference champion) face the No. 9 seed Washington Huskies (26-8; Pac-12 at-large) in a Midwest Region Round of 64 matchup at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

UW vs Utah State Preview

The Aggies won 17 of their final 18 games, including running the table to win the 2018 Mountain West Conference Tournament. Utah State knocked off San Diego State 64-57 in the conference tournament championship; prior to that, the Aggies officially entered the AP Poll, which marks the first time that has happened since the 2010-11 season.

Utah State coach Craig Smith is proud of what his team has accomplished so far this season.

“It makes you think how far these guys have come. We could talk all day about that, but it is a sign of respect. I was a history major, so I see where we were, where we are, and where we’re going.”

The Aggies will look to break a lengthy NCAA Tournament drought on Friday. The last time Utah State won a NCAA Tournament game was 18 years ago, when they defeated Ohio State 77-68 in overtime in a 5-12 First Round matchup.

The Huskies are led by sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell. Nowell averaged 16.2 PPG to lead Washington, while teammate Matisse Thybulle is primarily responsible for the bulk of the work on the defensive end — the 6-foot-5 senior guard is the Pac-12 Conference all-time steals leader with 322, and is averaging 3.4 per game this season.

Washington’s kryptonite proved to be Oregon, as two losses in its final four games against the familiar Pac-12 foe ultimately cost the Huskies the opportunity to earn a higher seed and conference tournament title. The Huskies’ non-conference slate is also very telling, as in four attempts against quality opponents (Auburn, Minnesota, Gonzaga and Virginia Tech), the team dropped all four of those games.

Utah State guard Sam Merrill is going to be quite a handful for Washington to deal with on Friday. The 6-foot-5 junior gaurd is averaging 21.2 points per game this season to lead the Aggies, but he has done most of his peak damage in the past few games. Merrill’s performances in the Aggies’ past five games stand out, as he has averaged 27 PPG in each contest and helped the Aggies make a triumphant run all the way toward that Mountain West Conference tournament title victory.

The winner of Utah State-Washington takes on the winner of North Carolina-Iona in the Round of 32 on Sunday.