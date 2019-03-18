How to Watch ‘911’ 2019 Return Online

The hit cop and medical drama 911 returns for its 2019 winter premiere, with all-new season 2 episodes tonight, on March 18, 2019. It airs on the Fox network, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. Romance and danger continue to surround the cast members, so there is sure to be a ton of action in store. For those who want to watch the TV show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still options.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For more information on watching the show online, upcoming episode descriptions and other show details, read on below.

ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH “9-1-1” ONLINE: Individual episodes, as well as the entire season, of 911 are available to purchase on Amazon. The whole season can be bought for $29.99, while individual episodes are $2.99 on the Amazon website.

“9-1-1” SEASON 2 EPISODE 11: The show picks back up with episode 11 of season 2, and the episode is called “New Beginnings”. The synopsis of what to expect on the episode reads, “Bobby meets Athena’s parents for the first time; Maddie attempts to end her marriage for good, causing Doug to insinuate himself even deeper into Chimney’s life.”

“9-1-1” SEASON 2 EPISODE 12: “Chimney Begins” is the name of episode 12 and it is set to air on March 25, 2019. The episode description states, “Looking back at how Chimney joined Station 118 and became the firefighter and paramedic he is today.”

“9-1-1” SEASON 2 EPISODE 13: The third episode is titled “Fight or Flight” and it will air on April 1, 2019.

Ahead of the second half of season 2 for 911, Fox has teased some major upset for some of its main characters. Tune in to see what happens on the remainder of the show.