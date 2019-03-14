How to Watch AAC Tournament 2019 Online

The 2018-19 American Athletic Conference Tournament begins Thursday afternoon from FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

2019 AAC Tournament Preview

Action begins with four First Round games, leading all the way up to the Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Entering the tournament as the No. 1 seed are the Houston Cougars (29-2; 16-2 in-conference, who finished the season as the AAC regular season champion and No. 11 in the AP Poll. For his efforts and contributions this season, Cougars head coach Kevin Sampson was rewarded by being named AAC Coach of the Year for the second straight season on Wednesday.

In addition to the Cougars, Houston's Kelvin Sampson was named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year for the second straight year.

In addition to the Cougars, the Cincinnati Bearcats (25-6; 14-4 in-conference) also finished the regular season ranked inside the Top 25 at No. 24, thanks in large part to junior guard Jarron Cumberland, who finished the regular season averaging a team-leading 18.4 points per game. The two relevant bubble teams in the group are UCF and Temple, but more on them later.

What to Watch Out For:

Corey Davis Jr. figures to be the star of the show in Memphis. The Cougars senior guard has had a splendid season, leading the team with 16.6 PPG this season. Davis Jr. has been instrumental, primarily because of what he helps the Cougars do on both ends of the court. Houston, third in the AAC in scoring, also ranked first in scoring defense, allowing just 61.6 PPG.

UCF (23-7; 13-5 in-conference), the No. 3 seed, could objectively burst some bubbles should they make a run and win the conference tournament. Senior guard B.J. Taylor (16.2 PPG) has been the Knight’s best and most productive this season. UCF’s signature win came not too long ago, a 58-55 home victory against Cincinnati where Taylor scored 22 points.

The Temple Owls (23-8; 13-5 in-conference) boast one of the nation’s elite guard trios in Shizz Alston Jr. (19.7 PPG), Quinton Rose (16.5 PPG) and Nate Pierre-Louis (13.4 PPG). The primary issue for the Owls is that those three players make up roughly 66%, or two-thirds, of the Owls’ total offensive production — Temple averaged 74.9 points per game this season, good for third in the conference behind Memphis (81.3 PPG and Houston (76.4 PPG).

AAC Tournament History:

In the five years of the tournament’s existence, only one program has won the AAC Tournament more than once. That would be SMU Mustangs, who secured conference tournament championships in 2014-15 and 2016-17. The first-ever win of the AAC, Louisville, doesn’t even play in the conference anymore, moving on to the ACC.

Last season, Cincinnati won the AAC for the first time, narrowly defeating Houston 56-55. The Bearcats’ win avenged a loss the season prior to the aforementioned Mustangs.

The only other school with a victory in the AAC Championship Game is Connecticut. The Huskies defeated the Memphis Tigers in 2015-16.