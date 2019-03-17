How to Watch ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Documentary Part 2 Online Without HBO

Part 2 of HBO’s documentary, The Case Against Adnan Syed, airs Sunday, March 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or HBO, you can watch the first two parts of The Case Against Adnan Syed (live or on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch The Case Against Adnan Syed either live as it airs or on-demand anytime once it airs (the first part is also available on-demand). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch The Case Against Adnan Syed either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after it airs (the first part is also available on-demand). With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which can be included with either regular Hulu or “Hulu with Live TV.”

Once signed up, you can watch The Case Against Adnan Syed live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime once it airs (the first part is also available on-demand). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Preview for Part 2

HBO’s synopsis for this four-part documentary reads:

In production since 2015, The Case Against Adnan Syed closely re-examines the events leading up to Hae Min Lee’s disappearance, from high school romance, forbidden love and cultural conflict, to the aftermath of her disappearance, the original police investigation and the present day, when Syed awaits a new trial. Presenting new discoveries as well as groundbreaking revelations that challenge the state’s case, and featuring exclusive access to Syed, the defense team, the Syed family, friends and teachers of both students, and members of City of Baltimore law enforcement, the series traces how the rush to justice and Syed’s conviction in 2000 raised more questions than answers about what happened to Hae Min Lee, underscoring the instability of memory and conflicting eyewitnesses. In June 2016, Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Martin P. Welch vacated Adnan Syed’s conviction and granted him a new trial after new evidence challenged the reliability of cell phone data linking Syed to the crime scene, and a long-awaited alibi witness finally had her day in court. The State of Maryland appealed the lower court judge’s ruling, but on March 29, 2018, the Court of Special Appeals also ruled to vacate Syed’s conviction and granted him the retrial he has been waiting for.

The documentary is directed by Amy Berg, Oscar-nominated filmmaker. She told Vulture that she was disappointed that Hae Min Lee’s family decided not to participate in the documentary. They tried Korean translators, community leaders, and people that knew Hae Min Lee, but it was just too painful for her family. A friend of the family was their spokesperson, and she gave them a description of what was happening at the time, and that was the closest they got.

Meanwhile, Adnan Syed was in jail awaiting his new trial until March 8, when an appeals court decided his conviction would stand. Prosecution had appealed a decision to overturn his previous conviction. They argued their case in November. But in February the Maryland Court of Appeals upheld the decision to overturn his previous conviction and Syed was awaiting his trial in jail because his bail was denied in 2016. Now, in March, it looks like another appeal worked. Syed’s lawyer wrote:

We will not give up. #FreeAdnan — Justin Brown (@CJBrownLaw) March 8, 2019

A full statement reads: