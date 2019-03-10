How to Watch American Gods Season 2 Online Without Cable

Nearly two years after the show first began, American Gods finally returns for an anticipated second season, starting with the premiere on Sunday, March 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The eight episodes in Season 2 will air weekly on Sundays on Starz.

‘American Gods’ Season 2 Preview

Based off Neil Gaiman’s popular 2001 novel of the same name, American Gods was extremely well received in its first season, which debuted in April of 2017. Earning praise for both its visual accomplishments and storytelling, it secured a 92 percent positive rating score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The overall audience numbers were nothing too spectacular, but with great ratings, a dedicated fan base and a fantastic season finale, the show was picking up steam and building plenty of anticipation for the second season, which was quickly renewed.

But then came reports of turmoil. In November of 2017, just five months after the Season 1 finale, showrunners and creators Michael Green and Bryan Fuller were forced out. And then in September of 2018, when their replacement, Jesse Alexander, was “asked to stop working” on the show (read: fired), The Hollywood Reporter’s Lesley Goldberg and Maureen Ryan reported of numerous problems going on behind the scenes, including budget concerns, problems with the script and friction between Starz and the show’s studio, Fremantle.

Production on the drama, which is six weeks behind and recently was forced to go on a hiatus, is in disarray. Castmembers have not received copies of the script for the show’s season two finale because, as one source put it, “there is no script.” Another source says it’s possible the crew has received a far-from-finished version of the finale script, but whatever has been partially distributed is almost guaranteed to go through extensive changes. Instead of shooting the season finale, which should have been in production already, American Gods has been filming pickups and reshoots of earlier episodes.

It all creates plenty of cause for concern, but Ian McShane, who plays Mr. Wednesday, is still optimistic about the direction of the series.

“I think season two actually is better than season one,” he says. “I think you get back to the book more.”

Early reviews of the second season haven’t been promising, but it will still be very interesting to see what direction the show takes after all the changes and turmoil.

Per the official synopsis, the second season picks up right after the conclusion of the first: “Following the epic showdown at Easter’s party, Mr. Wednesday continues his quest to pitch the case for war to the Old Gods. Meanwhile, Mr. World plans revenge and Technical Boy goes on the hunt for Media.”