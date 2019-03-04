How to Watch ‘American Idol’ 2019 Premiere Online

The 2019 premiere of American Idol airs tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the ABC network. Ryan Seacrest returns to host and Bobby Bones has come aboard as an in-house mentor. All three judges have come back as well – Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. For those hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you are still in luck. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

American Idol premieres on Sunday, March 3, 2019, but its next episode will air on Wednesday night, March 6, 2019. The show kicks off with the infamous auditions, with each hopeful dreaming of making it through to Hollywood and being the next American Idol winner.

Prior to the big premiere, several of the judges have had some major moments going on in their relationships. Recently, Ryan Seacrest broke up with his girlfriend of three years, Shayna Taylor. On the lighter side of things, judge Katy Perry got engaged to off and on beau Orlando Bloom. When the judges appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, host Ryan Seacrest commented about Perry showing off her ring to contestants while filming American Idol Seacrest said, “It was funny, I noticed as she was talking to the contestants, she was really giving them a lot of direction with her hand. But as she should. [It’s a] beautiful ring, Orlando.”

As for judge Luke Bryan, right after the premiere of American Idol airs, his wife will be appearing on the premiere of Very Cavallari, on the E! network.