How to Watch Angels Games Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Angels faltered to their third-straight sub-.500 season last year, but as long as Mike Trout is around–and that’ll be a long time after his new extension–this team has the potential to be dangerous, especially if he gets some help around him.

During the 2019 season, most Angels games will be televised locally on either Fox Sports West or KCOP-My13, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Angels games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports West (local markets), KCOP-My13 (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports West (local markets), KCOP-My13 (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports West (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Angels market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Angels games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include KCOP-My13 (in the Angels market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports West (if you live in the Angels market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Angels games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports West (if you live in the Angels market), KCOP-My13 (in the Angels market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on FS West or KCOP-My13, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Angels market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Angels games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports West (if you live in the Angels market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. KCOP-My13, MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Angels games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Angels Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Angels television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Angels games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Angels 2019 Season Preview

The Los Angeles Angels once again disappointed in 2018, finishing below .500 at 80-82. For the third consecutive season the Halos failed to achieve a winning record, and major wholesale changes were made this offseason in an attempt to revamp the organization with the idea of contending moving forward.

First, long-time manager Mike Scoscia retired after 19 seasons:

Scoscia was responsible for some of the best seasons in franchise history. He finished with a 1650-1428 overall record (.536 winning percentage), seven playoff appearances, and a 2002 World Series championship (after breaking a 16-year organizational playoff drought at the time). After six playoff appearances in eight seasons, the Angels have only reached the postseason once in the past nine years.

Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was hired as Scoscia’s replacement back in October. Ausmus will hope to use his prior run in Detroit as a learning experience; he has been gifted a talented roster in 2019.

Projected Lineup

1. Kole Calhoun LF

2. Tommy La Stella 2B

3. Mike Trout CF

4. Justin Bour 1B

5. Albert Pujols DH

6. Andrelton Simmons SS

7. Zack Cozart 3B

8. Jonathan Lucroy C

9. Peter Bourjos OF

Not too much changes from 2019. The big news this offseason, which like most other major moves happened in the past few weeks, was the announcement of a 12-year, $430 million contract extension for Trout — he now becomes the highest-paid player in MLB history. The irony to the contract is Trout is still worth well beyond what he received from the Angels:

Do you think $430 million is a lot for Mike Trout? Well, guess what. He's worth a lot more than that. @BenLindbergh:https://t.co/9eE5N012SG — The Ringer (@ringer) March 24, 2019

Last year’s biggest All-Star snub was possible shortstop Andrelton Simmons. Simmons hit for career-highs in average (.292) and RBI (75) last season, while securing his fourth Gold Glove win of his career.

To fix their catcher problem, the Angels signed free agent Jonathan Lucroy to a one-year contract.

Projected Starting Rotation

Trevor Cahill SP

Matt Harvey SP

Felix Pena SP

Tyler Skaggs SP

Chris Stratton SP

Andrew Heaney SP

Top Bullpen Arms

Cody Allen (CP)

Cam Bedrosian (RP)

Justin Anderson (RP)

Cahill is set to start Opening Day against the Oakland Athletics. From there, the Angels rotation and how it pans out as the regular season moves on is anybody’s guess.

Harvey continues being a reclamation project. The Mets traded him straight up for catcher Devin Mesoraco on May 8 last year, and he was a steady back-end option for Cincinnati (4.50) during his tenure there. The Angels’ other big signing was reliever Cody Allen. The 30-year old Allen, previously of the Cleveland Indians, was a key set-up man in the Indians bullpen for manager Terry Francona, and will take over the full-time closer duties in Los Angeles.

Key Injuries

Andrew Heaney (elbow inflammation)

Shohei Ohtani (elbow; recovering from Tommy John surgery)

Justin Upton (turf toe)

Heaney has been a perpetual injury question mark since he reached the majors. After expecting to take on a bigger role this season, Heaney’s status is a question mark for the organization.

Ohtani took the world by storm in 2018, winning the AL Rookie of the year despite the team opting for him to have Tommy John surgery; he underwent successful surgery back in October 2018, and is expected back sometime this summer. In 104 games, Ohtani hit .285 with 22 home runs and 61 runs batted in; as a pitcher, he went 4-2 overall, pitched 51.2 innings, finishing with a 3.31 ERA at the time the team halted his dual-play.