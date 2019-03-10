How to Watch the CBS Aretha Franklin Tribute Online

Aretha Franklin was a major icon in the music industry and, on March 10, 2019, CBS will air a star-studded tribute, in honor of the late star. The tribute concert is called Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul and Tyler Perry is the host. For those who would like to watch the big event but do not have cable, there are several different ways to live stream the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the tribute live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the tribute live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Ken Ehrlich, the executive producer of the tribute special, told TV Insider that, “We all know who Aretha was, and her contribution to music. All we really tried to do was to gather a number of complementary artists who, if there’s a common bond between them, it’s the influence she had on their lives.” The tribute was taped a couple months ago, in January 2019, and took place at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76 in August 2018, at her home in Detroit Michigan. Her publicist Gwendolyn Quinn confirmed to the Associated Press that Franklin’s cause of death was advanced pancreatic cancer. Franklin’s family released the following statement upon her death, “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters, and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers.”

The statement continued, “We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Some of the performers who are appearing in the tribute to the Queen of Soul include Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Janelle Monáe, and Patti LaBelle. Clive Davis and Smokey Robinson are set to make appearances as well. According to the Recording Academy, Hudson said of the opportunity, “I don’t even think I can really put it into words how much it means to me, most of all to just be able to pay tribute to the queen. I don’t think any singer would take it lightly.”

The tribute special airs on the CBS network, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT.