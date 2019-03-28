How to Watch Astros Games Online Without Cable 2019

After a second consecutive 100-win season and AL West title, the Houston Astros enter the 2019 campaign with all the necessary pieces to extend both of those streaks.

During the 2019 season, most Astros games will be televised locally on AT&T SportsNet SW, while other games will sometimes be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Astros games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including AT&T SportsNet SW (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month. This is the only OTT streaming service that includes AT&T SportsNet.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Astros market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Astros games online:

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including AT&T SportsNet SW (if you live in the Astros market; this is the only streaming service with AT&T SportsNet SW), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on AT&T SportsNet SW, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Astros market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Astros games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Astros Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Astros television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Astros games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

2019 Astros Season Preview

You know your franchise is in a good spot when 103 wins, a league-leading +263 run differential and a trip to the ALCS feels like a disappointment.

Most teams would have been thrilled with a season like the Astros had in 2018, but after winning the World Series the previous year, there were expectations of a repeat. And even though they ran into a historically good Red Sox team in the ALCS, losing in five games was certainly a let down.

Nevertheless, redemption is well within reach for the Astros, who once again enter the year on the shortlist of World Series favorites. Their over/under for total wins in 2019 sits at 96.5, which is tied with the Yankees for the most in the league.

Whether or not Houston exceeds that projection will likely come down to the pitching staff.

While the Astros return a pair of Cy Young candidates in Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, they lost the other three-fifths of last year’s starting rotation. Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton departed via free agency, while Lance McCullers will miss the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November. Those three combined for 86 starts, 37 wins and exactly 500 innings in 2018.

That’s a lot of production to replace, but fortunately for the Astros, they have plenty of options to fill the gaps.

At least initially, former starter Collin McHugh will take one spot in the rotation. He was dynamite as a reliever last year, tallying a 1.99 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 11.7 strikeouts per nine. Free-agent signing Wade Miley will take another spot. He enjoyed a resurgence with the Brewers–his fifth team in five years–last season, compiling a 2.57 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 16 starts. And then Josh James, Brad Peacock and Frambler Valdez are all there to fill in any potential gaps as needed.

Should McHugh’s transition back to a starter not go as expected, or should Miley’s 2018 success prove to be a fluke, or if injuries stack up, the Astros have more talent waiting in the wings. Forrest Whitley, the top pitching prospect in baseball, will be ready to go at some point, while Corbin Martin and J.B. Bukauskas–two more Top-100 prospects–are also projected to make an impact in 2019.

None of the aforementioned replacements may have the experience or track record of Keuchel, Morton and McCullers, but there’s enough depth there to again give the Astros one of the better pitching staffs in the league. Per FanGraphs, Houston’s pitchers are projected to combine for the third-highest WAR at 21.2. That would be a sizable dropoff from last season’s league-leading 30.6, but it’s still good enough to contend for a World Series.

That’s especially the case with a lineup that starts George Springer, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and free-agent acquisition Michael Brantley, who is coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons with the Indians. Bregman and Altuve are MVP candidates, and if Springer and Correa return to their 2017 forms, this is easily one of the league’s most dangerous lineups.

Put it all together, and the Astros–for the third year in a row–should be right in the thick of things come October.