How to Watch A-10 Tournament 2019 Online Without Cable

The Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, from Wednesday to Sunday. The winner gets the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The first-round games (Wed, March 13) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second-round games (Thur, March 14) and quarterfinals (Fri, March 15) will be on NBC Sports Network, the semifinals (Sat, March 16) will be on CBS Sports Network and the championship game (Sun, March 17) will be on CBS.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch every game online:

First Round: ESPN+

Neither of these two games (George Washington vs UMass, Richmond vs Fordham) will be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, but you can still watch a live stream of both games on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games — and several other sports — every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

Second Round, Quarterfinals, Semifinals & Championship: Multiple Options

The second round and quarterfinals are on NBC Sports Network, the semifinal games will be on CBS Sports Network, and the championship will be on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all those channels on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: CBS (available live in select markets), CBS Sports Network and NBC Sports Network are three of 85-plus channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network, while the upper three bundles include CBS Sports Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network and NBC Sports Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

2019 Atlantic 10 Tournament Preview

The VCU Rams (25-6 overall, 16-2 in A10 play) closed out the regular season with 12 consecutive wins to take the conference regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

In their finale, junior guard Marcus Evans dropped a game-high 23 points as the Rams topped Saint Joseph’s 75-63.

“We take it one game at a time,” Evans said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I don’t think we’re focused on the 12-game winning streak. Guys … definitely remember where we were picked [in the preseason poll]. So every game, going in, it feels like we’re playing a team that was picked ahead of us. So, they take it personally.”

The Rams boast one of the best defenses in the nation, ranking eighth out of 353 Division I teams in opponent points per game (61.2), second in opponent 3-point percentage (27.4), and sixth in opponent overall field goal percentage (38.2).

“I mean, defense, that’s what we hang our hat on,” junior forward Issac Vann said, per the Times-Dispatch. “So, I mean, those stops were big. We want to string together as many stops as possible, as many stops in a row.”

Vann scored 15 points and added a block and a steal against the Hawks.

A season ago, the Rams snapped a streak of seven consecutive seasons with an NCAA tournament appearance.

“The biggest thing for me is making sure we’re real aggressive and confident and loose,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said, per the Times-Dispatch. “And we can’t play like, ‘Oh, man, it’s the end of the world if things don’t go our way.’

“It’s like, ‘Let’s go after what we want.’ And the only way you do that is being so aggressive and sticking to our plan.”

Davidson (23-8, 14-4) finished second in the conference and bested VCU in the teams’ lone matchup. They won the A10 Tournament a season ago.

Junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson leads the team in points (17.2), rebounds (7.3), assists (4.7), and steals (1.3) per game.

At 6’10”, freshman big man Luka Brajkovic provides the team’s best interior presence, averaging 10.8 points on 55.6 percent shooting and 6.6 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game.

“He’s a pretty good player,” Davidson head coach Bob McKillop said after Brajkovic’s 15-point performance in a January win over Duquesne, according to Mid-Major Madness. “He’s very crafty. He has great hands, incredibly coachable and a great teammate. As a freshman, we went to him. And as a freshman, he’s been exposed to quickness and athleticism that he’s never seen before and he’s responded like a champion for us.”