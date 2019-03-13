How to Watch Big 12 Tournament 2019 Online Without Cable

The Big 12 Tournament will take place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, from Wednesday to Saturday.

Every game will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all those channels on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2, while the upper three bundles include ESPNU.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Sling TV: ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle, while ESPNU is in the “Sports Extra” add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

2019 Big 12 Tournament Preview

For the first time since 2004, the Kansas Jayhawks didn’t win at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship. The Kansas State Wildcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders shared the title with 14-4 conference records.

In their season finale, the Red Raiders topped the Iowa State Cyclones 80-73 for their ninth consecutive victory.

“[The Cyclones] did a lot of things that were really difficult for us,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “But a lot of pride in our players not quitting. We overcame a lot of adversity today to get this done. We’ve only got a 12-hour rule in our program where we celebrate victory for 12, or we bang ourselves up after defeat. But, I made a little bit of an exception. I just told the guys in the locker room we’ll celebrate this for about 24 hours and then (Sunday) afternoon we’ll get ready for Kansas City.”

Beard’s team boasts arguably the best defense in the nation. They hold opponents to 36.8 percent shooting from the field, which is the best mark out of 353 Division I teams. Opponents also score 58.6 points per game against the Red Raiders, the second-lowest figure in the country.

“I think you’ve got to give all of our players the credit,” Beard said, per the Avalanche-Journal. “They’re the ones that believed. You can imagine the outside noise. It starts in the recruiting process when people say, ‘Man, you can’t win the Big 12 at Texas Tech.’ I’ve always disagreed. You get the right people in the locker room, it’s all about culture and it’s all about belief and expectations.”

Kansas State and Texas Tech split their season series, and both teams went 1-1 against third-place Kansas. So the Wildcats secured the No. 1 seed in the tournament by virtue of a better record against fourth-place Baylor.

On Saturday, the Wildcats bested the Oklahoma Sooners 68-53 at home to close their season out.

Senior big man Dean Wade scored 11 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists, and a pair of blocks in the win.

“It’s been an incredible ride here at Bramlage and it means so much to cap it off being Big 12 champs,” Wade said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s been an incredible journey and you couldn’t write it any better way.”

The Wildcats are also stingy on defense, ranking fourth in scoring defense (59.1 points per game) and 56th in opponent field goal percentage (41.3).

“We told our guys this is one phase of our mission this year,” Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber said of sharing the regular season title, per AP. “We have to keep moving forward, there’s a lot more stuff to add to their rings.”