How to Watch Braves Games Online Without Cable in 2019

Following their most successful season since 2013, the Atlanta Braves are in position to take another step forward in 2019.

During the 2019 season, most Braves games will be televised locally on either Fox Sports South or Fox Sports Southeast, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Braves games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports South (local markets), Fox Sports Southeast (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports South (local markets), Fox Sports Southeast (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports South (local markets), Fox Sports Southeast (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Braves market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Braves games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports South (if you live in the Braves market), Fox Sports Southeast (in the Braves market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Braves games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports South (if you live in the Braves market), Fox Sports Southeast (in the Braves market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on the local Fox Sports channels, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Braves market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Braves games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports South (if you live in the Braves market), Fox Sports Southeast (in the Braves market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on the local Fox Sports channels, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Braves market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Braves games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Braves Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Braves television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Braves games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Braves 2019 Season Preview

The Atlanta Braves came back onto the scene in 2018 in a big way, winning their first National League East Division Championship since 2013, a season where they won 96 games. After finishing 90-72 in 2018, Atlanta fell in the NLDS in four games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a disappointment considering the strides they made, but a positive step forward regardless.

Manager Brian Snitker guided the team in his third season, finishing with his first winning season during his tenure which started in 2016, and he will now have one of the NL’s best rosters heading into 2019. The Braves boast several NL MVP candidates heading into 2019, including second-year stud Ronald Acuna Jr. (.293/26/64), who captured the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Projected Lineup

1. Ender Inciarte (CF)

2. Josh Donaldson (3B)

3. Freddie Freeman (1B)

4. Ronald Acuna Jr. (LF)

5. Nick Markakis (RF)

6. Ozzie Albies (2B)

7. Dansby Swanson (SS)

8. Brian McCann/Tyler Flowers (C)

Freddie Freeman remains the stalwart in the middle of the Braves’ batting order. Freeman finished with his third straight season batting above .300 in 2018, .309, which was the second-highest total of his career. Freddie secured a top-four finish in the NL MVP voting, while leading the league in both hits (191) and doubles (44).

To shore up the batting order, general manager Alex Anthopoulos went out and signed Josh Donaldson this offseason. The 32-year old Donaldson struggled with injuries with the Toronto Blue Jays last season, but the Braves are banking that Donaldson bounces back and regains some of his MVP-form; he signed a one-year, $23 million contract with Atlanta in November.

Projected Starting Rotation

Mike Foltynewicz (injured)

Sean Newcomb

Kevin Gausman (injured)

Julio Teheran

Touki Toussaint

Snitker will have to wisely manage his rotation in the regular season’s first few weeks.

The Braves rotation to start the season: Teheran, Wilson, Wright, Newcomb and Fried They wanted to start three RHP vs. Philly. Wright’s first career start will come during the Sunday night series finale. Teheran will come back for the fifth game. Fried is set up for the 6th game — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 24, 2019

Atlanta will likely trot out Teheran, Bryce Wilson, Kyle Wright (MLB Pipeline’s 30th ranked prospect), and Newcomb to start the year, followed by a heavy dose of bullpen usage. Max Fried, Shane Carle, Jesse Biddle will be featured heavily and will garner a majority of the bullpen work as the Braves coaching staff figures out how to divide workload and navigate important innings.

Top Bullpen Arms

Arodys Vizcaino (CP)

Chad Sobotka (RP)

Jonny Venters (RP)

Key Injuries

Mike Foltynewicz (elbow soreness)

Kevin Gausman (shoulder)

Foltynewicz has become the defacto ace of the Atlanta pitching staff. In 183 innings last season, Foltynewicz finished with a respectable 13-10 overall record and 2.85 ERA, which was good for sixth in the NL. While his current elbow injury isn’t anything too serious, it will likely keep him out through the first few weeks of the season.

Priot to the 2018 Trade Deadline, Atlanta acquired Kevin Gausman from the Baltimore Orioles. Gausman has been a perennial underachiever since reaching the majors, but was successful after coming over to the Braves following the trade.