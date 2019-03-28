How to Watch Brewers Games Online Without Cable

Following a breakthrough season in which they won 96 games and came within one game of the World Series, the Milwaukee Brewers are looking to take the next step in 2019.

During the 2019 season, most Brewers games will be televised locally on either Fox Sports Wisconsin or Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Brewers games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Wisconsin (local markets), Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Wisconsin (local markets), Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Wisconsin (local markets), Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Brewers market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Brewers games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports Wisconsin (if you live in the Brewers market), Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus (in the Brewers market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brewers games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Wisconsin (if you live in the Brewers market), Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus (in the Brewers market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on the FS Wisconsin channels, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Brewers market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brewers games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports Wisconsin (if you live in the Brewers market), Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus (in the Brewers market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on the FS Wisconsin channels, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Brewers market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brewers games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Brewers Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Brewers television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Brewers games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Brewers 2019 Season Preview

The 2018 Milwaukee Brewers tied a franchise record with 96 wins, and came the closest the organization has to making the World Series since 1982. The Brewers hosted Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park, but bitterly bowed out in a debilitating 5-1 loss.

Milwaukee emerged as a championship contender last season, and is the likely favorite to repeat as NL Central Division Champs in 2019. That is in large part because of their lineup, one of the best in the NL. Manager Craig Counsell first took over the Brewers in 2015, and every year since his hire has improved his win total (61, 73, 86, 96 in year four).

Projected Lineup

1. Lorenzo Cain (CF)

2. Christian Yelich (RF)

3. Jesus Aguilar (1B)

4. Travis Shaw (3B)

5. Ryan Braun (LF)

6. Mike Moustakas (2B)

7. Yasmani Grandal (C)

8. Orlando Arcia (SS)

Yelich had a career year in 2019, and while it is unlikely he replicates his entire performance, he will still be valuable at the top of the Brewers batting order. Yelich won the NL MVP, as well as the batting title, hitting a career-high .326 while leading the league in slugging percentage (.598; 1.000 OPS) as well. The 27-year old, ironically enough, also made his first All-Star Game appearance in 2019.

Aguilar broke out in a big way, to the tune of 35 home runs and 108 runs batted in. In 149 games, the 28-year old late bloomer at the plate also tied for the league-lead in sacrifice flies (10), and like Yelich was also named to his first All-Star Game. Travis Shaw coun’t match his 2017 output, but still finished with 32 home runs (career-high) and 86 RBI.

If veterans Braun and Moustakas, as well as the addition of Grandal can continue driving in runs for the lineup, that should be enough to keep Milwaukee in playoff contention.

Projected Starting Rotation

1. Jhoulys Chacin

2. Chase Anderson

3. Zach Davies

4. Corbin Burnes

5. Freddy Peralta

Top Bullpen Arms

Corey Knebel (CP)

Josh Hader (RP)

Jeremy Jeffress (RP)

One of the best stats of 2019: the Brewers pitching staff finished top five (3.73 ERA) last season despite not having a true ace. The best of the bunch is Chachin, who led the team with 15 victories (15-8 overall), with a 3.50 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 192.2 innings.

Because of Counsell’s managing style, and the way general manager David Stearns built the team during the rebuild, Milwaukee’s strength was its bullpen. That will change this season.

Key Injuries

Corey Knebel (elbow)

Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder soreness)

The Brewers bullpen will be a work in progress in 2019. Spring Training injuries to key pitchers are the primary cause of that.

Knebel is expected out an extended period of time because of an ulnar collateral ligament injury. Those take time to collect information on, and the initial prognosis might have Knebel opting for surgery, which would all but erase his entire 2019 season. In the case of Knebel, Stearns said this has been ongoing:

“In the case of Corey, we’re talking about a pre-existing injury that he had pitched with for four years.”

If Knebel is injured, the next likely relief pitcher who Counsell could trust to thrust into the closer’s role would be… Jeremy Jeffress, who was counted on heavily as well last season, also making his first All-Star Game appearance (1.29 ERA, 89 strikeouts in 76.2 innings). Jeffress is also experiencing in ailment, primarily shoulder soreness, which caused the Brewers coaching staff to shut him down for the remainder of the spring.