How to Watch Cardinals Games Online Without Cable in 2019

After coming up short of the playoffs despite a winning record for the third straight season, the St. Louis Cardinals added Paul Goldschimdt in the offseason and now enter 2019 with expectations of a return to postseason baseball in their first full year under manager Mike Shildt.

During the 2019 season, most Cardinals games will be televised locally on Fox Sports Midwest, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Cardinals games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Midwest (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Midwest (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Midwest (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Cardinals market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports Midwest (if you live in the Cardinals market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Cardinals games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Midwest (if you live in the Cardinals market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but most of those games are also on locally on FS Midwest, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Cardinals market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Cardinals games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports Midwest (if you live in the Cardinals market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but most of those games are also on locally on FS Midwest, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Cardinals market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Cardinals games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Cardinals Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Cardinals television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Cardinals games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Cardinals 2019 Preview

In 2018 the St. Louis Cardinals fell short of the postseason last year after finishing 88-74. Sitting at 87-69 with six games to go within striking distance, the Cardinals dropped five of their final six, which resulted them missing the playoffs — the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies ended up meeting in the National League Wild Card game.

2019 will be the first full season for manager Mike Shildt. The 50-year old took over mid-season last year, as former Cardinals catcher Mike Matheny, who led the team to a sox-game World Series loss against the Boston Red Sox in 2013, was fired after a mediocre 47-46 record after 93 games.

Projected Opening Day Lineup:

1. Matt Carpenter (3B)

2. Paul DeJong (SS)

3. Paul Goldschmidt (1B)

4. Marcell Ozuna (LF)

5. Dexter Fowler (RF)

6. Yadier Molina (C)

7. Kolten Wong (2B)

8. Harrison Bader (CF)

In the 2017 offseason, the Cardinals went out and acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins. In the 2018 offseason, the organization went shopping again — on December 5, the Cardinals acquired perennial MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for three players.

Goldschmidt has averaged 30 home runs and 100 runs batted in each of the past four seasons, has made six consecutive All-Star Game appearances, and finished in the top three in NL MVP voting. The 31-year old also agreed to a five-year, $130 million contract extension just a few days ago, forgoing the opportunity to become a free agent after this season.

Paul Goldschmidt on signing an extension with the Cardinals: "Everything I've heard about St. Louis and the organization has been more than great. … Going into St. Louis a couple times in the offseason, I knew I'd like it. There's not really anything to dislike."

The Cardinals’ other big bopper is Carpenter. Carpenter, 32, hit a career-high 36 home runs in 2018. While he likely won’t replicate that production, he should still be a serviceable bat (career .274 hitter) and source of power for the Cardinals.

Projected Starting Rotation:

Jack Flaherty

Adam Wainwright

Michael Wacha

Miles Mikolas

Dakota Hudson

Bullpen:

Jordan Hicks (CP)

Andrew Miller (RP)

Alex Reyes (RP)

Flaherty is the lynchpin to the Cardinals rotation for 2019. The 23-year old impressed as rookie, finishing with a 3.34 ERA and 182 strikeouts in just 151 innings. Flaherty, a first-round pick in the 2014 MLB Entry Draft, ended up with a top five finish in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

The rest of the Cardinals rotation is filled with familiar names, including Adam Wainwright and Michael Wacha. If Wacha (3.20 ERA in 2018) and Wainwright (37-year old on Opening Day) stay healthy and effective, the Cardinals pitching staff as a whole will have some depth, which will be good when Carlos Martinez returns.

The 35-year old do-it-all lefty specialist Andrew Miller was signed on December 21. Miller provides stability and versatility to a Cardinals bullpen that should be improved in 2019.

Key Injuries:

Utility Jedd Gyordko (right calf strain)

SP Carlos Martinez (right shoulder rotator cuff strain)

RP Luke Gregerson (right shoulder impingement)

All three of the above players hit the 10-day disabled list to start the season for St. Louis. Of those three, Martinez is the key man out to start 2019 for the Cardinals, as that will slightly weaken the rotation come April.

Martinez battled injuries last season, but still finished with a respectable 8-6 overall record; he also finished with a 3.11 ERA (lower than his 3.64 total he finished 2017 with), as well as 117 strikeouts in 118.2 innings.