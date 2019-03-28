How to Watch Diamondbacks Games Online Without Cable in 2019

After going 82-80 and missing out on the postseason last year, the Arizona Diamondbacks must now adjust to life without Paul Goldschmidt, Patrick Corbin, A.J. Pollock and the injured Steven Souza Jr. in 2019

During the 2019 season, most Diamondbacks games will be televised locally on either Fox Sports Arizona or Fox Sports Arizona Plus, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Diamondbacks games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Arizona (local markets), Fox Sports Arizona Plus (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Arizona (local markets), Fox Sports Arizona Plus (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Arizona (local markets), Fox Sports Arizona Plus (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Diamondbacks market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Diamondbacks games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports Arizona (if you live in the Diamondbacks market), Fox Sports Arizona Plus (in the Diamondbacks market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Diamondbacks games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Arizona (if you live in the Diamondbacks market), Fox Sports Arizona Plus (in the Diamondbacks market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on the FS Arizona channels, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Diamondbacks market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Diamondbacks games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports Arizona (if you live in the Diamondbacks market), Fox Sports Arizona Plus (in the Diamondbacks market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on the FS Arizona channels, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Diamondbacks market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Diamondbacks games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Diamondbacks Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Diamondbacks television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Diamondbacks games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Diamondbacks 2019 Season Preview

How’d The Diamondbacks Do in 2018?

Arizona went 82-80 last season, 8.5 games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wild card spot.

All-Star slugger Jake Lamb played just 56 games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. In 2016, he hit 29 home runs and drove in 91 runs. A year later, he went for 30 and 105.

A third baseman for all five of his big league seasons, Lamb will move across the diamond to be the everyday first baseman this year.

“He’s getting more comfortable standing in different spots,” Lovullo said during spring training, according to the Associated Press. “We do a lot of over-shifting, so getting in and around the bag is one part of being a first baseman. But getting into an extreme over-shift position and then getting to first base and covering the bag, getting your feet organized, that’s been an adjustment for him, but he’s done an extremely good job of that.”

Lamb, 28, has played just 29 innings at first base in his major league career.

“The glove, the positioning, the speed of the game, being locked in on every play (are the hardest parts of the move to first base),” he said, per AP. “But I’m getting the hang of it.”

Lamb added: “You’re just in every play. Third base, you’re not participating in every play. It’s fun. I just want to help the team win.”

Biggest Offseason Move

Lamb’s shifting to first to take the place of Paul Goldschmidt, whom the team sent to the St. Louis Cardinals for young pitcher Luke Weaver, a pair of prospects in catcher Carson Kelly and infielder Andy Young, and a competitive balance draft pick.

Across eight seasons with the Diamondbacks, the 31-year-old Goldschmidt slashed .297/.398/.532, making six All-Star teams.

Baseball America ranked Weaver No. 50 on their 2017 preseason list of the majors’ top prospects. He made 13 appearances and 10 starts for the Cardinals that year, posting a 3.88 ERA and striking out 10.7 batters per nine innings.

He took a step back in 2018, with a 4.95 ERA across 25 starts and five relief appearances, striking out eight batters per nine frames.

In 2019, the 25-year-old is focusing on limiting big innings, an issue for him a season ago.

“Just kinda pre-planning, trying not to just go up there and strike everybody out because that’s when you’re going to lose counts and walk them and stuff’s just unraveling,” said of his mindset with men on base, according to Arizona Sports. “Breathing, just trying to be in the moment, taking my time and it worked out today, so just building off of that.”