How to Watch Epic Yellowstone Online Without Cable

One of the world’s most stunning national parks is explored in its all beauty in the new four-part documentary series, Epic Yellowstone.

The first part of Epic Yellowstone will premiere Sunday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Smithsonian Channel. Each of the next three parts will air on the following Sundays, same time and same channel. If you don’t have cable, you can

watch a live stream of the Smithsonian Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via Hulu With Live TV, a streaming service that includes 50-plus live TV channels in addition to their Netflix-like on-demand library.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch Epic Yellowstone on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes episodes of Epic Yellowstone) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Epic Yellowstone’ Preview

Executive produced by Bozeman-area filmmaker Thomas Winston, Epic Yellowstone is shot completely without the use of enclosed animals.

“Others use captive animals for close-up shots and setting up scenarios that look wild,” Winston said. “It was really important for us to tell these stories authentically. Behavior changes in the wild. We wanted to tell the real story and keep it authentic.”

Yellowstone is undoubtedly home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the world, so such an extensive documentary (each of the four parts are one hour long) that explores all different parts of the National Park–from the wildlife to extreme environments–is obviously compelling.

The series is narrated by actor Bill Pullman (Spaceballs, Independence Day, The Sinner). Not only does he bring an “extra layer of his character woven into our writing and voice-over,” per Winston, but he also has extensive ties to the state of Montana. He taught at Montana State University in the 70’s and 80’s, re-energizing the theater program, and in 2018, he received an honorary doctorate from the school.

Pullman, who joined Epic Yellowstone before the four parts had been completed, says that he was blown away on his first viewing.

“Seeing the first one in the series gave me chills at seeing the natural world so intensely at the micro level and then, in seconds, it opens up to vast, epic and crystal clear vistas.

“We can never take the world’s first national park for granted, never allow any degradation to diminish it for future generations. We are so lucky to live within a short drive from the wonder and mysteries of life in that special spot.”

Here’s a look at the four parts. Synopses are courtesy of the Smithsonian Channel’s episode guide

“Fire and Ice” (March 10): “Marvel at the park’s wildlife and see how the area’s extreme conditions pose challenges even for animals that have evolved to survive its winters.”

“Return of the Predators” (March 17): “For decades, Yellowstone National Park’s ecosystem was out of balance. Its wolves had vanished, and its grizzly bears were pushed to the edge of extinction. Now, through conservation efforts and one of the most ambitious restoration projects in history, the carnivores have returned in record numbers.”

“Life on the Wing” (March 24): “Explore life in Yellowstone National Park through the eyes of its winged creatures.”

“Down the River Wild” (March 31): This episode focuses on the Yellowstone River, which is the longest undammed river in the United States.