How to Watch Giants Games Online Without Cable in 2019

After a second-straight season near the bottom of the National League, the San Francisco Giants are hoping to bounce back in 2019.

During the 2019 season, most Giants games will be televised locally on either NBC Sports Bay Area or NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Giants games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets), NBC Sports Bay Area Plus (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets), NBC Sports Bay Area Plus (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Bay Area, Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Giants market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Giants games online:

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Bay Area (if you live in the Giants market), NBC Sports Bay Area Plus (in the Giants market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but most of those games are also on locally on one of the NBC channels, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Giants market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Giants games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including NBC Sports Bay Area (if you live in the Giants market), NBC Sports Bay Area Plus (in the Giants market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but most of those games are also on locally on one of the NBC channels, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Giants market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Giants games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have NBC Sports Bay Area (in the Giants market) and MLB Network. NBC Sports Bay Area Plus is not available on PS Vue.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Giants games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

If You Live Out of the Giants Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Giants television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Giants games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Giants 2019 Season Preview

Last year, the Giants played .500 ball through the end of August, but went 5-21 in September to finish with a 73-89 record.

They struggled offensively, ranking second-to-last among 15 NL teams in runs scored. Their pitchers posted a 3.95 ERA, seventh in the league.

Ace Madison Bumgarner missed the first two months of the season with a fractured pinkie, but returned to make 21 starts with a 3.26 ERA. His strikeouts were way down, however, marked by a decrease in velocity. He put down down 7.6 batters per nine innings, the second-fewest of his career and lowest figure since 2010, his second major league season.

Pitching coach Curt Young told the San Francisco Chronicle that Bumgarner doesn’t need his old velocity — he sat at about 92.8 mph on his fastball in 2014 and 2015, then dipped to 90.9 mph last year — to get batters out.

“Bum knows how to pitch and he understands what he’s going to do with his fastball, whether it’s to push guys back, get them out away, to elevate and change their eyesight or, if he needs to come into the zone, he knows he has to keep the baseball down,” Young said in February.

“He’s good enough out there to know what he wants these hitters to hit, and if it’s not his fastball, it’s not going to happen. He’s such a fantastic strike-thrower, he throws strikes with his non-fastballs the way other guys throw strikes with their fastballs.”

Drew Pomeranz, the Next Derek Holland?

After three rough, injury-plagued season, Derek Holland had the second-best season of his career in 2018, his first year with the Giants. The now-32-year-old signed a minor league contract in February 2018 before making 30 starts and six relief appearances and posting a 3.57 ERA.

This offseason, the Giants rewarded him with a one-year, $7 million contract with a team option for a second year.

The team took a flyer on Drew Pomeranz in January, hoping the deal will pay similar dividends.

After a four-season stretch in which he made 81 starts and 55 relief appearances with a 3.24 ERA, Pomeranz struggled with injuries in 2018 and posted a 6.08 ERA. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal this offseason to be reunited with Young, his pitching coach when both were with the Oakland Athletics.

“When you’re a young kid, you’ve got 10 different people telling you 10 different things all the time,” Pomeranz said, according to NBC Bay Area. “Curt is a very calming person and he’s so chill. He just lets you get back to doing the things that make you good.”