How to Watch Indians Games Online Without Cable in 2019

Despite “only” winning 91 games last year, the lowest total since 2015, the Cleveland Indians remain a strong World Series contender heading into the 2019 campaign.

During the 2019 season, most Indians games will be televised locally on SportsTime Ohio, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Indians games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including SportsTime Ohio (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including SportsTime Ohio (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including SportsTime Ohio (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Indians market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Indians games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have SportsTime Ohio (if you live in the Indians market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Indians games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including SportsTime Ohio (if you live in the Indians market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on SportsTime Ohio, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Indians market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Indians games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including SportsTime Ohio (if you live in the Indians market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on SportsTime Ohio, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Indians market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Indians games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Indians Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Indians television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Indians games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Indians 2019 Preview

Cleveland went 91-71 in 2018, winning the AL Central before getting swept by the Houston Astros in the ALDS.

They sported one of the best offenses in baseball, hitting .259, the second-best average in the AL, and scoring 818 runs, the third-most in the league.

All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez led the team with 39 home runs and 34 stolen bases, adding 105 RBI. For the second consecutive season, he finished third in MVP voting.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor made his third consecutive All-Star team, leading the majors with 129 runs and adding 38 homers, 92 RBI, and 25 steals of his own.

On Friday, the team announced the 25-year-old Lindor’s calf strain will keep him out of the season opener.

“I want to play. I want to play this game,” Lindor said in two days before the announcement, according to WKYC. “That’s why I’m here. I want to help my team. That’s why they [the trainers] are good at what they do. They can slow people down to make sure they don’t rush it. The goal is not Opening Day. The goal is to be there for a full season and help my team in the playoffs.”

Cleveland’s bullpen struggled throughout the season, but a strong rotation pulled the team’s ERA down to 3.77, the fourth-best mark in the AL. That rotation remains intact heading into 2019: Corey Kluber, Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer, and Shane Bieber ranked first through fifth in starts for the Indians a season ago.

The club called Bieber up in late May, and the rookie made 19 starts and one relief appearance, posting a 4.55 ERA with a 3.23 FIP, striking out 9.3 batters and walking 1.8 of them per nine innings.

The 23-year-old righty was impressive in spring training this year, posting a 2.25 ERA and 0.75 WHIP across 24 innings with 29 strikeouts.

“Yeah, it’s been good,” Bieber said, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. “I feel like stuff’s coming out good. Still figuring some stuff out but getting better as the spring goes on and as the games are going on. Yeah, happy with where I’m at right now and moving forward.”

He’s been focused on improving his change-up as a means of neutralizing left-handed hitters. Lefties had a .909 OPS against Bieber a year ago, compared to .655 for those on the other side of the plate.

“I’m really trying to throw it more and develop it more,” Bieber told the paper. “And especially against lefties. Last year, nothing was going away from them, so it’s something to change speeds on them and give them a different look and being able to throw it in any count is going to be big for me.”