How to Watch ‘Jesus: His Life’ TV Series Online Without Cable

Jesus: His Life, a new TV series about Jesus Christ that combines scripted drama and interviews with prominent experts, premieres Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel. The miniseries consists of eight parts.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch episodes of Jesus: His Life on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services that include History Channel:

FuboTV

History Channel is one of 85-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live as it airs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch episodes up to three days after they air even if you don’t record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the History Channel.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the show live as it airs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

History Channel is included in Philo’s main 44-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show that has aired in the last three days.

‘Jesus: His Life’ Preview

Each of the eight chapters of the miniseries is told from the perspective of a different individual who played a crucial role in the life of Jesus: Joseph, John the Baptist, Mary Mother of Jesus, Caiaphas, Judas Iscariot, Pontius Pilate, Mary Magdalene and Peter.

Of course, the life of Jesus has been told many times on screen before, whether it be through television or movies. What makes this series unique is the blend of scripted drama and interviews with prominent religious and historical experts, ranging from pastors and clergymen to professors and authors.

Among those individuals who are featured in the series include Joel Osteen (Senior Pastor of Lakewood Church, New York Times best-selling author, and Executive Producer of the series), Joshua DuBois (Author, CEO of Values Partnerships, and the former Head of White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships under President Obama) and Bishop Michael Curry (Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church). You can find the complete list of interviewees here.

The fact that the story is told through the perspective of those close to Jesus is another unique element.

“I loved seeing the life of Jesus through the eyes of the people that were there,” Osteen said. “We have seen the story but it is a little different when you see, [for example], what did Joseph think when he found out his wife was pregnant.

“[The series] is more about the culture, the setting at that time. I was inspired by that. I learned from that. You know, just putting myself in those people’s shoes. It really took on a different perspective to me. I thought, ‘Would I have responded like Joseph? Would I have that kind of faith?’ It is an inspiring series and I think people will learn.”

The cast includes Greg Barnett (Jesus), Ramin Karimloo (Joseph), Houda Echouafni (Mary), Cassie Bradley (Mary Magdalene), Abhin Galeya (Judas) and Gerald Kyd (Caiaphas).