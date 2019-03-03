How to Watch Leaving Neverland Documentary Online Without HBO

Leaving Neverland, the highly controversial documentary surrounding child molestation claims against Michael Jackson, makes its television premiere on Sunday, March 3 on HBO. It’s a two-part, four-hour documentary, with the first part airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and the second part airing Monday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Leaving Neverland tells the stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege they were sexually abused by Michael Jackson when they were young boys. The film, which was directed and produced by Dan Reed, features interviews with Robson and Safechuck, as well as their respective family members.

What it doesn’t include, however, is interviews with anyone from Jackson’s circle of family and friends. According to the Jackson estate, which released a statement dismissing the film as an attempt “to achieve notoriety and a payday by smearing (Jackson) with the same allegations a jury found him Innocent of when he was alive,” they were not asked to be a part of the documentary:

Leaving Neverland isn’t a documentary, it is the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death. The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago and treats them as fact. These claims were the basis of lawsuits filed by these two admitted liars which were ultimately dismissed by a judge. The two accusers testified under oath that these events never occurred. They have provided no independent evidence and absolutely no proof in support of their accusations, which means the entire film hinges solely on the word of two perjurers.

The release also claims that Robson–an Australian dancer who in the past had defended Jackson–only changed his word and made the accusations because he was “denied a role in a Michael Jackson themed Cirque du Soleil production.”

Robson and Safechuck both say they received death threats from Jackson’s fans, who fought to have the film pulled from the 2019 Sundance Film Festival lineup. However, Sundance made the decision to air the film, and it received a standing ovation upon its completion. It currently has a critics’ approval score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

HBO also got pressured not to show the documentary but didn’t budge.

“Despite the desperate lengths taken to undermine the film, our plans remain unchanged,” the network said in a statement. “HBO will move forward with the airing of Leaving Neverland, the two-part documentary, on March 3rd and 4th. This will allow everyone the opportunity to assess the film and the claims in it for themselves.”

Immediately following the second and final part of Leaving Neverland, HBO will air a one-hour special that features Oprah Winfrey interviewing Robson and Safechuck in front of a live audience of sexual abuse survivors. That airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will also be on Winfrey’s network, OWN.