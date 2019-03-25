How to Watch ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 8 Online

Tonight is the season 8 premiere of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, which airs in a special two-hour episode to kick off the new episodes. LHHATL airs on the VH1 network and a whole new batch of drama is ready for viewing. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still other viewing options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch VH1 live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those Amazon fans out there, individual episodes, along with the entire season of LHHATL are available for purchase. Those with cable subscriptions will also be able to watch video clips and episodes on the VH1 website.

Episode 1 of the new season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta is titled “A New Dawn” and the plot description of what to expect reads, “Spice tries to boost her mainstream appeal; an armed robbery propels Stevie J. and Faith Evans back to Atlanta; Scrapp gets his first taste of freedom; Mimi squares off with Stevie; Rasheeda agrees to meet Kirk and Jasmine’s child.” Episode 2 is titled “Unfriended” and the synopsis of the episode reads, “After hearing news about Stevie’s recent marriage, Mimi squares off with Stevie. Rasheeda agrees to meet Kirk and Jasmine’s child, Kannon.”

Ahead of the new season, cast member Spice came under fire when some accused her of sporting “white face”. But, according to BET, there is a reason for Spice’s changed look. She explained that her skin-lightening was a “temporary ploy to promote her single”, which tackled colorism issues.

The main cast members on this season include:

Rasheeda

Mimi Faust

Karlie Redd

Stevie J

Yung Joc

Scrapp DeLeon

Spice

Faith Evans

And, the recurring or guest cast members are:

Tokyo Vanity

Kirk Frost

Lil Scrappy

Shekinah Anderson

Sierra Gates

Bambi Benson

Momma Dee

Erica Dixon

Akbar V

Pooh Hicks

Che Mack

Karen “KK” King

Kendra Robinson

Moniece Slaughter

Tiarra Becca

Jasmine Washington

Eva Jordan

Mingnon Dixon