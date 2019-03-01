With a new team–FC Cincinnati–joining the fray, an altered schedule and playoff system, an unusually large amount of both incoming and outgoing talent, and a bevy of teams in position to challenge Atlanta FC for league supremacy, the 2019 MLS season is set up to be one of the most entertaining–and unpredictable–campaigns in years.

Games this year will be televised on either local channels (varies by team), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or Univision. Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable, there are still plenty of different ways to watch games live on your computer, phone or streaming device:

How to Watch MLS Games Online Without Cable in 2019

ESPN+

The easiest (and cheapest) way to watch the most games, you can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally-televised MLS games via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage of dozens of sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other exclusives.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of MLS games on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

You can also watch replays of in-market games via ESPN+.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and Fox Sports 1. Local channels are also available, but it depends on what channel your local team plays on if you’ll be able to watch those games.

You can start a free five-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of MLS games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and Fox Sports 1. Local channels are also available, but it depends on what channel your local team plays on if you’ll be able to watch those games.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of MLS games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

The main FuboTV bundle includes 95 channels, including Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Univision. Local channels are also available, but it depends on what channel your local team plays on if you’ll be able to watch those games.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of MLS games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you don’t record them.

How to Watch MLS Games Online Without Cable in Canada

If you live in Canada, you can watch all non-nationally-televised games via DAZN, a digital streaming service with streaming coverage of MLS, La Liga, Champions League, MLB, boxing and several other sports in Canada.

You can start a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of MLS games on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

2019 MLS Preview

After winning last year’s MLS Cup, Atlanta United underwent two significant changes in the offseason. First, they brought in former Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer to replace 2018 MLS Coach of the Year Tata Martino, who left to join the Mexican National Team. Second, 25-year-old sensation Miguel Almiron, who piled up 22 goals and 30 assists in his two seasons with Atlanta, broke the MLS transfer fee record in his move to Newcastle for a reported $27 million.

De Boer’s squad is still the favorite to repeat as champions, but those two moves created a degree of uncertainty surrounding the club.

As for the biggest challenge to Atlanta’s reign, there are a handful of different teams able to make that claim.

The New York Red Bulls lost US national team rising star Tyler Adams to Germany’s RB Leipzig, but they otherwise return all of their major pieces from last year’s team, which beat out Atlanta for the Supporters’ Shield.

Elsewhere in the East, DC United were undefeated in their final 10 matches of 2018 (they lost in the knockout round to Columbus via PK’s), they have a pair of stars in Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta, and they added Designated Player Lucas Rodriguez and Leonardo Jara–both former teammates of Acosta’s–to the club in the offseason.

Over in Los Angeles, there are a pair of contenders. LAFC impressed in its first season, finishing third in the West with 57 points, and there’s no reason to believe they won’t be in the mix again. Their crosstown rivals, meanwhile, have now missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but you simply don’t count out a team with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Lion bagged 22 goals in 27 appearances in his debut MLS season last year, and he’s promising even bigger things in 2019 for the Galaxy.

“This season I will bring something to you,” the 37-year-old said. “I will break every record in the MLS this season.”

Remaining in the West, the Seattle Sounders have made the playoffs every year since joining MLS in 2009, winning the Supporters’ Shield in 2014 and the MLS Cup in 2016. After a slow start last year, they ultimately got Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz working well together up front and finished second in the West, and now with the speedy Jordan Morris returning from a torn ACL, they should be even more dangerous in attack.

Seattle’s rivals three hours South, the Portland Timbers advanced to last year’s MLS Cup final before falling to Atlanta. Renovations to Providence Park mean they’ll play their first 12 games on the road, which could mean they have to climb out of a big hole, but the talent is there if they can survive that opening stretch.

All-in-all, there are probably a dozen different teams that could hoist the MLS Cup at the end of the year without it coming as a major surprise. Then throw in a lot more parity behind the top contenders, the addition of FC Cincinnati and an extra playoff spot in each conference, and we have the recipe for a wide-open, unpredictable season.