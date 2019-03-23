How to Watch Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019 Online

Tonight is the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, which features A-list stars across the board and a lot of slime. Children choose the winners, which makes the event even more fun. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, on the Nickelodeon network. For those hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative methods, besides television. If you don’t have cable, you can watch Nickelodeon live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Nickelodeon is included in Philo’s main 44-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include Nickelodeon. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR.

For those wanting to know more about the show, from the performers to the celebrities appearing on stage, to other NKCAs news, read on below.

NICKELODEON KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 TIMES: The awards show airs from 8 – 9:45 p.m. ET/5 – 6:45 p.m. PT/7 – 8:45 p.m. CT. Additional show times include 10:06 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon, 11 p.m. ET on NICK2, 1:06 a.m. on NICK2, tomorrow on Nickelodeon at 6:30 p.m. ET, and tomorrow on NICK2 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The show will also re-air on Monday, March 25th, at 8 p.m. ET, on TNCK, and at 8 p.m. on March 26, 2019, on NTOON.

NICKELODEON KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 CHANNELS: In addition to airing on Nickelodeon, the show also airs on Nick Jr., NTOON, NICK2, and TNCK.

NICKELODEON KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 HOST: DJ Khaled is both a nominee and the host of this year’s show. He recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the gig, saying, “The reason why I wanted to be the host of the Kids’ Choice Awards is because I’m a father. Now, I’m going to be able to host and my son can see me host and be like, ‘My daddy’s hosting [the] Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.’ And not just that, I’m about the young world, the future, the kids. Anything that makes the kids happy, that’s what I’m about.”

NICKELODEON KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 PERFORMERS & PRESENTERS: Takeoff, Offset and Quavo (Migos) will perform at the show. Those making appearances at the NKCAs as well, include Ariana Grande, Adam Sandler, David Dobrik, Lana Condor, Caleb McLaughlin, Joey King, Noah Centineo, Chris Pratt, Jason Sudeikis, Paris Berelc, Kiernan Shipka, Josh Peck, Lilly Singh, Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan, Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, JoJo Siwa, Jace Norman, Riele Downs, Ryan from Ryan ToysReview, Scarlet Spencer, Dallas Dupree Young, Owen Joyner, Daniella Perkins, Lilimar, and Liza Koshy.

NICKELODEON KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 LOCATION: The awards show takes place at the Galen Center, in Los Angeles, California.

NICKELODEON KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2019 RED CARPET: While most awards shows have a red carpet, this one has the orange carpet. Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels are the Orange Carpet hosts, while Ally Brooke is a performer at the pre-show.