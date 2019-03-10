How to Watch Now Apocalypse Online Without Cable

Created by New Queer Cinema pioneer Gregg Araki and executive produced by Steven Soderbergh and Greg Jacobs, new comedy series Now Apocalypse is part coming-of-age, part science fiction and all offbeat, crazy fun that you’ve probably never seen before on TV.

‘Now Apocalypse’ Preview

Described by director and creator Gregg Araki as “a queer Sex and the City meets Twin Peaks. With an alien,” Now Apocalypse follows four 20-something friends who are “exploring identity, sexuality and artistry” in Los Angeles, while also facing a potential doomsday crisis and lizard-people conspiracy theories.

“We have sex clubs and orgies and it’s nuts, but there’s a real sweetness to it that imbues the characters with reality,” Araki said. “It’s about the characters and not titillation — which is the heart of the show.”

Araki compares the show’s model to HBO’s Girls, Insecure and Looking because it’s a comedy that is very much centered on sex, but the elements of sci-fi promise to set Now Apocalypse apart in its intense originality.

At the center of the show, Ulysses, played by Avan Jogia (Ghost Wars), is a (mostly queer) bisexual and restless romantic who may be foreseeing the end of the world, or may just be a little too high.

Uly is joined by friends Carly, played by Kelli Berglund (Lab Rats, The Night Shift), Ford, played by Beau Mirschoff (I Am Number Four, Scary Movie 4, Awkward) and Severine, played by Roxane Medquida (Kaboom, Gossip Girl).

“Gregg brings an incredibly unique and adventurous story to the Starz brand and we cannot wait for the world to meet the bold, sexy and fun characters of Now Apocalypse,” said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming at Starz. “It’s exciting to bring diverse and compelling storytelling to the screen as part of Starz’s ongoing programming strategy to provide premium content to reach undeserved audiences.”

Araki, an important figure in the rise of queer-themed filmmaking in the early 1990’s, has a long list of credits to his name, including Totally Fucked Up, The Doom Generation, Nowhere–otherwise known as the Teen Apocalypse Trilogy–and Kaboom, for which he won the Cannes Film Festival’s first-ever Queer Palm award in 2010. He has also recently gotten into directing television (episodes of 13 Reasons Why, Riverdale and Heathers), but this is his first time creating and writing a TV series.

“I’ve been wanting to do a TV show like this for at least 20 years,” Araki said. “I’m really excited about the idea of TV because you can tell this longer story, and you develop a different relationship with TV than you do with a movie. Because it comes into your house every week, these people become very much like your friends. My friends and I talk about Sex and the City like they’re friends of ours.”

Also attached to the project are Steven Soderbergh (Erin Brockovich, Traffic, Ocean’s Eleven, Magic Mike) and Greg Jacobs (Edge of Tomorrow, Magic Mike XXL, Red Oaks), who are executive producers.