How to Watch Oprah Winfrey’s Michael Jackson Documentary Interview

In the controversial documentary Leaving Neverland, Wade Robson and James Safechuck tell the story of sexual abuse they suffered from Michael Jackson when they were boys. Following the conclusion of the television premiere of that documentary, Oprah Winfrey will interview Robson and Safechuck in a special titled After Neverland.

After Neverland will air Monday, March 4, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on both HBO and the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO or OWN via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

‘After Neverland’ Preview

Leaving Neverland is certainly one of the more controversial high-profile documentaries in recent memory. Friends and family of Michael Jackson have dismissed the alleged sexual abuse claims of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, claiming that the men–who defended Jackson in the past before eventually coming forward with their allegations–are only doing it for attention or money.

The Jackson Estate released a seething statement, calling the documentary a “tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death.”

“For 20 years, Wade Robson denied in court and in numerous interviews, including after Michael passed, that he was a victim and stated he was grateful for everything Michael had done for him,” reads the statement. “His family benefited from Michael’s kindness, generosity and career support up until Michael’s death. Conveniently left out of Leaving Neverland was the fact that when Robson was denied a role in a Michael Jackson themed Cirque du Soleil production, his assault allegations suddenly emerged.”

As such, Oprah Winfrey’s decision to give a stage to Robson and Safechuck–two men who many believe to be liars–will also be met with controversy. She knows that’s the case but felt this was nevertheless something that had to be done.

“For me, this moment transcends Michael Jackson,” said Oprah, who finds the claims of Robson and Safechuck to be credible. “It is much bigger than any one person. This is a moment in time that allows us to see this societal corruption. It’s like a scourge on humanity and it’s happening right now.”

During the interview, the victims also explain why it took them so long to come forward.

“I had no understanding of being abused. I loved Michael,” Robson says. “And all the times that I testified and the many, many times that I gushed over him publicly in interviews over wherever it may be, that was from a real place, while never forgetting any of the sexual details that happened between us, but having no understanding that it was abuse, and having no concept in my mind that anything about Michael could ever be bad. Anything that Michael did was right, to me, for so many years.”

The interview, which also includes the film’s director, Dan Reed, takes place in front of an audience of more than 100 abuse survivors.

“I’d never witnessed public support before,” said Robson about the crowd, which welcomed him and Safechuck warmly. “I expected to be bushwhacked and mowed over.”

