How to Watch Padres Games Online Without Cable in 2019

The San Diego Padres haven’t had a winning season in eight years, but with a talented young squad led by offseason addition Manny Machado, they’re in position to put an end to that streak in 2019.

During the 2019 season, most Padres games will be televised locally on Fox Sports San Diego, while other games will very occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Padres games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports San Diego (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports San Diego (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports San Diego (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Padres market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Padres games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports San Diego (if you live in the Padres market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Padres games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports San Diego (if you live in the Padres market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on FS San Diego, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Padres market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Padres games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports San Diego (if you live in the Padres market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on FS San Diego, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Padres market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Padres games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Padres Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Padres television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Padres games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Padres 2019 Season Preview

After going 66-96 in 2018, the Padres reeled in one of the offseason’s biggest fish, signing third baseman Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract.

“When we made the commitment, I’m 26 years old, you want a 10-year contract or more,” Machado said, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I wanted to be in one place with my family for a very long time. We wanted to make our home. We would have loved to be in Baltimore for 20 years. That’s always special to be with one organization for a long time. Now, hey look, I could be here for a very long time. I could go down as one of the best Padres ever — next to [Trevor Hoffman and Tony Gwynn]. Those guys made a lot of impact on people in the city. That’s what is the most important part about it. You want to be settled in and create your legacy in one spot.”

The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glover hit .297/.367/.538 last season, playing for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, with 37 home runs and 107 RBI. He’s gone for at least 33 dingers and 86 RBI in each of the last four seasons.

“Bringing me in changed a lot of sights for the fans and the city of San Diego,” Machado said, per the Union-Tribune. “We’re starting something pretty special. People are starting to see it. I think they saw it before, I think it’s a little more now that I came in here.

“I think we’re going to be really good for a very long time. We’re going to compete this year. We’re going to leave it on the field as a group. Fans are going to appreciate that. They’re going to start seeing we’re the real deal and we’re going to do a lot of special things. They’re starting to see that. I guess that’s why they’re changing their names or whatever it is. They’re actually really seeing it and believing in it.”

Machado will share the left side of the infield with Fernando Tatis Jr., who’ll make his big league debut on opening day. The shortstop and son of longtime pro Fernando Tatis is No. 2 on Baseball American’s preseason list of baseball’s top prospect.

“It’s awesome for him,” the rookie’s dad said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s going to be great because playing right next to Manny is going to be a big help for him. I believe it’s going to be a great combination, third and short. I don’t think many balls are going to go through third base and shortstop because of their range. The left side of the infield is going to be amazing.”