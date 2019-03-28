How to Watch Phillies Games Online Without Cable 2019

Despite a late-season collapse in 2018, the Philadelphia Phillies still managed to put together their most successful season (80-82) in six years. Now, with Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and a handful of other key offseason additions, they look set to take another massive step forward in 2019.

During the 2019 season, most Phillies games will be televised locally on either NBC-10, NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Phillies games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Philadelphia (local markets), NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus (local markets), NBC-10 (local markets) Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Philadelphia (local markets), NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus (local markets), NBC-10, Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC-10 (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Phillies market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Phillies games online:

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Philadelphia (if you live in the Phillies market), NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus (in the Phillies market), NBC-10 (in the Phillies market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but most of those games are also on locally on one of the NBC channels, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Phillies market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Phillies games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including NBC Sports Philadelphia (if you live in the Phillies market), NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus (in the Phillies market), NBC-10 (in the Phillies market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but most of those games are also on locally on one of the NBC channels, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Phillies market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Phillies games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include NBC-10 (if you live in the Phillies market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have NBC Sports Philadelphia (in the Phillies market) and MLB Network. NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus is not available on PS Vue.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Phillies games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

If You Live Out of the Phillies Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Phillies television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Phillies games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Phillies 2019 Season Preview

Following five straight seasons with at least 89 losses, the Phillies turned things around in a major way last year. They were still relatively young, however, and they just couldn’t sustain their early success for an entire campaign.

After a 5-2 win over Arizona on August 7, the Phils stood at 64-49 with a 1.5-game lead in the NL East. But they went just 16-33 the rest of the way, stumbling to an 80-82 finish, a negative-51 run differential and a 10-game deficit behind the division winning Atlanta Braves.

Still, while it was certainly a disappointing finish, there were plenty of reasons for optimism moving forward, and plenty of reasons to move all their chips into the middle of the table.

And that’s exactly what they did this winter.

First, they moved first baseman Carlos Santana and shorstop J.P. Crawford to the rebuilding Seattle Mariners for All-Star shortstop Jean Segura and bullpen options James Pazos and Juan Nicasio. Then they added veterans David Robertson and Andrew McCutchen via free agency, and followed that up by acquiring catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Marlins in exchange for elite prospect Sixto Sanchez and some other future assets.

The addition of Realmuto, last year’s NL Silver Slugger winner who has developed into arguably the best catcher in the league, would be the headlining offseason move for most teams, but the Phillies weren’t done.

It was a longshot. And then it was a rumor. And then it was a little more serious. And then it was on the cusp of happening. And then it wasn’t. And then it was. And so on. The saga seemed to last forever, but in the end, Bryce Harper opted to sign a record-breaking 13-year, $330-million contract with the Phillies.

Harper hit just .249 last year, and his defense leaves plenty to be desired, but this is the 2015 NL MVP. And he’s still just 26 years old. Per FanGraphs, he’s projected to have a 4.8 WAR this season, which is fifth among all outfielders, and second among NL outfielders behind only 2018 MVP Christian Yelich. Say what you want about his contract, but he instantly makes this team much more dangerous.

In fact, with the additions of Harper, Realmuto, Segura and McCutchen, the Phils’ position players have a projected WAR of 25.5. That’s a massive upgrade over last year’s team, which finished 23rd in the league with a combined WAR of 12.4 from its hitters.

Combine that improved lineup with an excellent pitching staff that features Cy Young candidate Aaron Nola, steady veteran Jake Arrieta, upside guys Nick Pivetta, Zach Eflin and Vince Velasquez, and a potential Top-5 bullpen, and the Phillies are going to be one of the year’s most exciting teams to watch.

They remain in a tough division, and FanGraphs has them projected at just 84 wins, which is tied with the Braves and seven behind the Nationals. But if a few things break right for Philly, their seven-year postseason drought is going to come to an end.