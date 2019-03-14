How to Watch the ‘Project Runway’ Season 17 Premiere Online

Project Runway 2019 is here. Season 17 of the series premieres on the Bravo network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, tonight, on March 14, 2019. The show has a whole new batch of designers, as well as models, competing this season, and there are also other new stars in the mix. For those who would like to watch the premiere, along with other new episodes of the show, but they do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are other ways to watch the show and they are online, with or without cable.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For more information on the show this season, read on below for the names of the new judges, the new show host, the new mentor, contestants, episode descriptions, and the details on why Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn quit Project Runway.

“PROJECT RUNWAY” SEASON 17 HOST & MENTOR: Heidi Klum has hosted the show and been a judge on the show since season 1, but she and longtime show mentor Tim Gunn, have left the series since season 16. They both signed a deal to be a part of another fashion competition show on Amazon Video, so they could not participate. Klum has also been a judge on America’s Got Talent for several seasons, but she and fellow AGT judge Mel B were recently replaced by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough.

Christian Siriano, who is a former winner of Project Runway, will take on the role of mentor for season 17, taking over Gunn’s role on the show. Karlie Kloss will be stepping up to take on Heidi Klum’s longstanding Project Runway gig.

“PROJECT RUNWAY” SEASON 17 JUDGES: Nina Garcia, who has been a judge on the series since its start, is the only returning judge to the show. The other judges include Karlie Kloss (of course), Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

“PROJECT RUNWAY” SEASON 17 CONTESTANTS: The designers competing this season include Afa Ah Loo, Rakan Shams Aldeen, Cavanagh Baker, Tessa Clark, Bishme Cromartie, Venny Etienne, Jhoan “Sebastian” Grey, Renee Hill, Sonia Kasparian, Kovid Kapoor, Frankie Lewis, Lela Orr, Jamall Osterholm, Nadine Ralliford, Gary “Garo Sparo” Spampinato, and Hester Sunshine.

“PROJECT RUNWAY” SEASON 17 EPISODE 1: The episode description of the premiere reads, “Sixteen designers arrive in New York City; the designers showcase their best looks, then, they meet their mentor, Christian Siriano; the designers must create a look inspired by some of the biggest names in fashion but with a twist.”

“PROJECT RUNWAY” 2019 WINNER PRIZE: The prize this season, according to Bustle, includes $250,000, a feature in Elle magazine, $50,000 for their design studio, and a CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) mentorship with an established pro in the fashion industry.