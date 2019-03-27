How to Watch ‘Project Runway All Stars’ Season 7 Finale Online

Recently, season 17 of Project Runway premiered on the Bravo network, but Project Runway All Stars is still going on. Tonight, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT and 7:30 p.m. CT, the season 7 finale of Project Runway All Stars airs on the Lifetime channel. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

If you would like to watch the show via Amazon, individual episodes, as well as the entire season 7 of Project Runway All Stars, is available for purchase.

For those who want to know more information about the 2019 finale of Project Runway All Stars, read on below for the finale plot description, the remaining contestants and more.

“PROJECT RUNWAY ALL STARS” SEASON 7 FINALE TIMES: The finale airs from 8:30 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7:30 – 9 p.m. CT. It will re-air at 12:31 a.m. ET/PT.

“PROJECT RUNWAY ALL STARS” SEASON 7 FINALE SYNOPSIS: The finale episode is episode 13, which is titled “All the World’s a Runway”. The description of what to expect reads, “The judges crown a world champion as designers produce runway collections in front of New York’s fashion elite.”

“PROJECT RUNWAY ALL STARS” SEASON 7 FINALE JUDGES: Actress Andrea Riseborough joins the regular panel of judges in deciding the winner this season. The show is hosted by Alyssa Milano and the other judges include Georgina Chapman and Isaac Mizrahi. Other guest judges who have appeared on the show this season include Debra Messing, Vanessa Williams, Wendy Williams, Tamron Hall, Danica Patrick, Sofia Carson, Rebecca Minkoff, Olivia Culpo, and Project Runway judge Nina Garcia.

Garcia is the only original Project Runway cast member to return to the regular show this season, for season 17. Longtime host Heidi Klum and mentor Tim Gunn haven’t returned either.

“PROJECT RUNWAY ALL STARS” SEASON 7 FINALE CONTESTANTS: The remaining designers in the competition are Dmitry Sholokhov, Evan Biddell, Irina Shabayeva, and Michelle Lesniak. Biddell, Shabayeva, and Lesniak have each won runway competitions on the show twice, while Sholokhov has won once. According to TV Line, Evan Biddell is favored as the designer who “should” win, while they think Dmitry Sholokhov will actually take the win. Meanwhile, Gold Derby has predicted that Irina Shabayeva will win.