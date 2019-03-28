How to Watch Rangers Games Online Without Cable in 2019

Last year was the Texas Rangers’ second 95-loss season in the last five years after previously going 28 straight seasons without hitting that mark, but the young squad has some potential in 2019, which will be their last at Global Life Park.

During the 2019 season, most Rangers games will be televised locally on either Fox Sports Southwest or Fox Sports Southwest Plus, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Rangers games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Southwest (local markets), Fox Sports Southwest Plus (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Southwest (local markets), Fox Sports Southwest Plus (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Southwest (local markets), Fox Sports Southwest Plus (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Rangers market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Rangers games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports Southwest (if you live in the Rangers market), Fox Sports Southwest Plus (in the Rangers market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Rangers games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Southwest (if you live in the Rangers market), Fox Sports Southwest Plus (in the Rangers market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on the FS Southwest channels, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Rangers market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Rangers games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports Southwest (if you live in the Rangers market), Fox Sports Southwest Plus (in the Rangers market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on the FS Southwest channels, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Rangers market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Rangers games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Rangers Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Rangers television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Rangers games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Rangers 2019 Season Preview

The Rangers finished last in the AL West in 2018 with a 67-95 mark. Their pitching was miserable, ranking 13th out of 15 AL teams with a 4.92 ERA. They were a middling offense, scoring 737 runs, seventh in the league.

Young slugger Joey Gallo continued the success of his 2017 campaign — his first full major league season — by hitting .206/.312/.498 and leading the team with 40 home runs and 92 RBI.

During spring training, manager Chris Woodward said he’d like to see his 6’5″, 250-pound outfielder expand his game by becoming a base-stealing threat.

“If Joey becomes more of a threat on the bases, he’ll get more pitches to hit,” Woodward said in February, according to The Dallas Morning News. “On 3-2, they’re not going to throw it wide and hope he swings at it. If he starts stealing bases a little bit, Joey can apply the most pressure in baseball.

“He wants to be that guy who’s a threat in every way, and we’re pushing him to be that.”

The 25-year-old has split most of his major league innings fairly evenly at left field, first base, and third base. He’ll start the 2019 season in left, but he’s second on the depth chart at center field. Should Delino DeShields get hurt or fall out of the lineup, Woodward has no problem with making Gallo the team’s everyday center fielder.

“If I put Joey out there every single day, he would be a really good center fielder,” Woodward said in February, per the Forth Worth Star-Telegram. “According to Delino’s standards, which are pretty high, maybe he’s a tick below. But, at the same time, he’s still above average.”

A Rebuilt Rotation

Five pitchers started at least 15 games for Texas a season ago, and only two had sub-5.00 ERAs: Cole Hamels (4.72), whom the team traded to the Cubs during the season, and Mike Minor (4.18). Bartolo Colon had a 5.78 ERA in 24 starts and four relief appearances, Yovani Gallardo started 18 contests and had a 5.77 mark, and Martin Perez made 15 starts and seven more appearances, with a 6.22 ERA.

To address this shortcoming, the franchise signed righty starters Lance Lynn (three years, $30 million) and Shelby Miller (one year, $2 million) and acquired lefty Drew Smyly in another trade with the Cubs.

Lynn, now 31, missed the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, then made an NL-leading 33 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals a season later, posting a 3.43 ERA.

He made 29 starts and a pair of relief appearances last season, splitting time between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees, with a 4.77 ERA, though his 3.84 FIP suggests he was the victim of some tough luck.