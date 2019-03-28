How to Watch Rays Games Online Without Cable in 2019

After one of the quietest 90-win seasons of all-time last year, the Tamp Bay Rays return in 2019 with the pieces to compete in a stacked AL East.

During the 2019 season, most Rays games will be televised locally on Fox Sports Sun, while other games will very occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Rays games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Sun (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Sun (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Sun (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Rays market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Rays games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports Sun (if you live in the Rays market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Rays games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Sun (if you live in the Rays market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on FS Sun, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Rays market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Rays games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports Sun (if you live in the Rays market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on FS Sun, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Rays market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Rays games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Rays Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Rays television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Rays games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Rays 2019 Preview

Despite little star power, the Rays went 90-72 a season ago, finishing seven games behind the Oakland Athletics, who took the second wild card spot.

Tampa Bay had a middling offense, ranking ninth out of 15 AL squads in runs, but posted the league’s second-best ERA (3.74), thanks to a strong bullpen, innovative pitching substitutions, and ace Blake Snell.

Snell won 21 games and surrendered just 5.6 hits per nine innings, both the best marks in baseball, while posting an AL-leading 1.89 ERA en route to the Cy Young Award.

He agreed to a five-year, $50 million contract with the team during spring training.

“Since being drafted in 2011, Blake’s talent and hard work have enabled him to establish himself as one of the most dominant pitchers in the game,” Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “We’re looking forward to seeing him take the mound for the Rays for years to come.”

The 26-year-old Snell said he was “surprised” he and the team came to the agreement.

“It’s just a perfect deal for me, a deal I’m very comfortable with,” Snell said, according to the Associated Press.

He added: “I am happy to be here. I want to be here. I don’t want to go anywhere. I think with the deal I made with them, it’s going to keep me here longer than if I didn’t. … I like the team we’re building, and I want to be here.”

Biggest Offseason Move

The Rays traded Mallex Smith to the Seattle Mariners almost two years after acquiring the speedy outfielder from Seattle. In return for Smith and minor league outfielder Jake Fraley, Tampa Bay landed catcher Mike Zunino, outfielder Guillermo Heredia, and 21-year-old lefty prospect Michael Plassmeyer.

Zunino hit 25 home runs and drove in 64 runs across 124 games in 2017, then went for 20 homers and 45 RBI in 113 games last year. During spring training, he focused on adjusting to a new pitching staff.

“You use every time you can here in spring, whether it’s eating in the food room, whether it’s talking between bullpens, whether they’re shagging BP and you’re out there talking to them,” Zunino said in February, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s a process where it’s never ending, especially in the spring. … And I’m just really getting looking forward to getting this spring rolling, catching some guys and developing some relationships.”

Manager Kevin Cash told the paper: “We’re going to get him up to speed on some stuff. But we’re going to lean on him because he’s dealt with some young pitchers and some of the growing pains with that, and some of his knowledge is only going to help us get better.