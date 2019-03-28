How to Watch Red Sox Games Online Without Cable in 2019

Following a historic season that ended with a World Series, the Boston Red Sox enter 2019 with aspirations of back-to-back MLB titles for the first time since the Yankees accomplished the feat nearly two decades ago.

During the 2019 season, most Red Sox games will be televised locally on NESN, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Red Sox games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue for in-market viewers: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including NESN (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

FuboTV for in-market viewers: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including NESN (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV for out-of-market viewers: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Red Sox market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel for out-of-market viewers: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Red Sox games online:

This is an option if you live within the Red Sox market.

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have NESN (if you live in the Red Sox market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Red Sox games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

This is an option if you live within the Red Sox market.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including NESN (if you live in the Red Sox market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but most of those games are also on locally on NESN, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Red Sox market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Red Sox games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Red Sox Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Red Sox television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Red Sox games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Red Sox 2019 Season Preview

The Red Sox enter the 2019 regular season looking to repeat on a historic 2018 season. For the fourth time this millennium, and the fourth time in the past 15 years, the Red Sox won a World Series championship. Boston enters 2019 as a title contender, and candidate to repeat for the first time since the New York Yankees (1999, 2000).

Boston, under first-year manager Alex Cora, cruised to a franchise-record 108 victories last season; the second-most by a World Series winner behind the 1998 Yankees (114). They were also helped by Herculean seasons from American League Most Valuable Player Mookie Betts and — the player who would have won MVP in mostly any other season — J.D. Martinez.

Projected Lineup

1. Mookie Betts (RF)

2. Andrew Benintendi (LF)

3. J.D. Martinez (DH)

4. Mitch Moreland (1B)

5. Xander Bogaerts (SS)

6. Rafael Devers (3B)

7. Brock Holt (2B)

8. Christian Vazquez (C)

9. Jackie Bradley Jr. (CF)

There is very little Betts didn’t accomplish last season. Betts, as previously mentioned, won the AL MVP; he won the batting title with a .346 average, he went 30-30, bopping 32 total home runs and swiping 30 stolen bases throughout the course of the season. Betts’ energy and talent at the top of the lineup dictated the Red Sox entire season; because he was one of MLB’s hardest outs, it put pressure on the pitching staffs of other teams to keep him off the basepaths.

Continuing right where he left off after the 2017 Trade Deadline, Martinez set several career-highs, too. Martinez finished 358 total bases, 60 more than in 2017, and led the AL with 130 RBI.

The lineup entering this season isn’t much different than the lineup the Red Sox deployed last season. Gone, however, is a lot of depth behind it. The Red Sox can still mix and match among the best in the game, but they will need Devers to take a step forward, and Bogaerts and Bradley Jr. to produce in order to maintain and possibly match their historic 2018 totals.

Projected Starting Rotation

1. Chris Sale

2. David Price

3. Nathan Eovaldi

4. Rick Porcello

5. Eduardo Rodriguez

The Red Sox re-signed ace Chris Sale to a five-year, $145 million contract extension on March 23. Sale was dominant once again in 2018, and throughout the postseason.

Sale, along with the upping of playoff hero Nathan Eovaldi (four years, $67.5 million), fortifies a Boston rotation entering the regular season. The loss of Drew Pomeranz hurts the backend of the rotation, while the loss of Joe Kelly — the 100 mph hurler — and, potentially, closer Craig Kimbrel, will force Cora to get creative in how he manages the remainder of the bullpen.

Key Injuries:

2B Dustin Pedroia (knee)

Pedroia, who remains a key clubhouse player despite his career being destroyed by injuries during the past few seasons, is likely to return sometime in mid-to-late April. The Red Sox acquired Ian Kinsler before the Trade Deadline last season, and he was platooned with Brock Holt down the stretch.