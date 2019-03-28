How to Watch Reds Games Online Without Cable in 2019

The Cincinnati Reds stumbled to their fifth straight losing season last year, but after some big offseason acquisitions, they have a chance to put an end to that streak in 2019.

During the 2019 season, most Reds games will be televised locally on Fox Sports Ohio, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Reds games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Ohio (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Ohio (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Ohio (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Reds market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Reds games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports Ohio (if you live in the Reds market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Reds games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Ohio (if you live in the Reds market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on FS Ohio, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Reds market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Reds games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports Ohio (if you live in the Reds market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on FS Ohio, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Reds market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Reds games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Reds Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Reds television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Reds games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Reds 2019 Season Preview

The Reds went 67-95 in 2018, huddled on the cold, concrete floor of the NL Central’s basement. The team scored 696 runs, eighth in the NL — a particularly poor showing when considering the minuscule dimensions of the Great American Ballpark — and posted a 4.63 ERA, the second-worst mark in the league.

While they didn’t land any of the offseason’s marquee free agents, the Reds were busy in the winter, reconstructing their rotation by landing Sonny Gray, Alex Wood, and Tanner Roark in a series of trades.

Wood, an All-Star in 2017, has a 3.29 ERA in his career, making 129 starts and 43 relief appearances across six seasons. He’ll open the season on the 10-day DL with back spasms.

“Just frustrating,” the 28-year-old Wood said, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. “You come to a new place and you want to hit the ground running from the start of camp and make an impact as immediately as possible. I had some back spasms pop up. Hopefully, we’re moving past that and I won’t have to worry about that anymore.”

Gray, a 2015 All-Star, posted a 3.42 ERA across parts of five seasons with the Oakland Athletics, but that number jumped to 4.51 in a season and a half with the New York Yankees.

The 29-year-old told The Athletic that the Yankees encouraged him to use his slider more, which put him in compromising counts.

“I can’t command my slider that well,” Gray said. “I want to throw my slider in the dirt with two strikes, and that’s about it. I don’t have that type of slider, like (Masahiro) Tanaka’s slider. His slider, the catcher will catch it, and the batter will swing and miss. If I get a swing and miss, the catcher is blocking it in the dirt. When I try to throw sliders for a strike, I get around it and it’s just a sh*tty spinning pitch. I don’t know how people throw sliders for strikes that are still tight, good pitches. I’m at 2-0 and I’m throwing a slider, and either I’m throwing a sh*tty slider in the zone, or I’m yanking it into the dirt and it’s 3-0 and I’m screwed either way.”

The same trade that brought Wood in from the Los Angeles Dodgers also placed All-Star outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp in Cincinnati.

Puig slashed .267/.327/.494 last season, hitting 23 homers and swiping 15 bases in 125 games. Kemp made his first All-Star team since 2012, hitting .290/.338/.481 and amassing 21 dingers and 85 RBI.