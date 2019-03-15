How to Watch Richard Pryor Documentary Online

The life of one of comedy’s all-time greatest entertainers is explored in the new documentary, I Am Richard Pryor.

The documentary will premiere Friday, March 15, at 10 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch I Am Richard Pryor live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

‘I Am Richard Pryor’ Preview

I Am Richard Pryor, which made its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin on Tuesday, takes an in-depth look at the comedy legend’s complex life.

Here’s a synopsis of the documentary, courtesy of Variety’s Joe Leydon:

I Am Richard Pryor is a largely satisfying if thoroughly conventional portrait of the immensely gifted and deeply troubled entertainer whose richly deserved reputation as a comic genius stems at least partially from his frequent and fearless willingness to make himself the target of his take-no-prisoners humor. Director Jesse James Miller has entwined film clips, archival material and talking-heads interviews to fashion what occasionally feels like an officially sanctioned biography — an impression only reinforced by the billing of Jennifer Lee Pryor, the subject’s widow and a recurrent interviewee in the film, as an executive producer. Still, the story that emerges is undeniably fascinating, and may prove especially intriguing for viewers who have only recently discovered the late legend through his scripted features and comedy-concert films.

Miller has previously directed documentaries such as On the Bag (2004), Uganda Rising (2006), The Good Son: The Life of Ray Boom Boom Mancini (2013) and Chasing Evel: The Robbie Knievel Story (2017).

There are a number of actors, comedians and entertainers featured in the film, including Sandra Bernhard, Ron De Blasio, Michael Epps, Tiffany Haddish, Howie Mandel, Lily Tomlin, Rocco Urbisci and Jimmie Walker.

The runtime is one hour and 32 minutes.