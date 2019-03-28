How to Watch Royals Games Online Without Cable in 2019

The Kansas City Royals are hoping for some improvement in 2019, which shouldn’t be too difficult considering they’re coming off a 58-win campaign a year ago.

During the 2019 season, most Royals games will be televised locally on Fox Sports Kansas City, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Royals games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Kansas City (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Kansas City (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Kansas City (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Royals market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Royals games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports Kansas City (if you live in the Royals market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Royals games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Kansas City (if you live in the Royals market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on Fox Sports Kansas City, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Royals market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Royals games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports Kansas City (if you live in the Royals market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on Fox Sports Kansas City, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Royals market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Royals games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Royals Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Royals television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Royals games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Royals 2019 Preview

The Royals went 58-104 in 2018 for the second-lowest winning percentage in franchise history and the second-worst record of the major league season.

They posted a 4.94 ERA — the second-worst mark in the American League, despite a defense that committed just 77 errors, the third-fewest in the AL — and scored 638 runs, the league’s third-lowest mark.

The Fastest Team in Baseball?

Second baseman Whit Merrifield proved to be the brightest spot in the rough season, leading all of baseball in hits (192) and steals (45, caught just 10 times) while hitting .304/.367/.438 with 43 doubles and 12 home runs.

In the offseason, the team added another speedster in Billy Hamilton, who signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal with a mutual option. Across his last five seasons, the center fielder stole 264 bases.

“I like our identity. I know we’re going to play good defense and I know we’ll be able to steal bases,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said, according to ESPN. “That’s the thing that gives us some comfort, if there is such a thing. If there’s anything that still has to be sorted out, it’s our pitching. I think we have enough talented arms. They’re just going to have to go out there and produce.”

Whitfield will form a double-play tandem with another base-stealing threat in 23-year-old Adalberto Mondesi, who hit .276/.306/.498 while swiping 32 bases and drilling 14 home runs in 75 games a season ago.

“He just made such great progress last year,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of the shortstop, according to the Associated Press. “I was really proud of him at the end of the year. When he first came up to the big leagues I was nervous about overusing him, because he’s always been a bit injury-prone. I wanted to make sure I didn’t pile on the days.

Yost added: “With a month to go he said, ‘You don’t ask me how I feel. I’m going to play every single game. I’m ready.’ That’s a big step, to get yourself ready to go out there, because there is a lot of wear and tear on his body being that type of athlete.”

Questions at Catcher

Tommy John surgery knocked All-Star catcher Salvador Perez out for the season, leaving catching duties to Cam Gallagher, 26, and Meibrys Viloria, 22, who’ve appeared in a combined 45 major league games.

“We’re fortunate to have two really good young catchers that have tremendous upside,” Moore said, according to The Kansas City Star. “Cam Gallagher is somebody that can really receive. We feel highly confident with his ability back there to receive and call a game.”