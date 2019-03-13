How to Watch SEC Tournament 2019 Online Without Cable

The 2018-19 SEC Tournament will begin at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with two games on Wednesday night.

The first-round games, second-round games and two of the four quarterfinals will be televised on the SEC Network, while the other two quarterfinals, both semifinals and the championship will be on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of both channels via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

2019 SEC Tournament Preview

Entering tournament play, the conference has four teams ranked in the AP Top 25, while three traditional SEC powerhouses sit inside the Top 10. John Calipari has the Kentucky Wildcats (26-5; 15-3 in-conference) sitting at No. 4 in the nation, which is the highest of the four currently ranked squads, thanks to the improvement of freshman point guard Tyler Herro and sophomore forward PJ Washington (14.9 points per game). The Wildcats, however, are not the top-ranked team in the SEC Tournament.

That distinction goes to sophomore guard Tremont Waters (15.3 PPG) and the LSU Tigers (26-5; 16-2 in-conference), who are No. 9 in the AP Poll. Rick Barnes continues his reclamation story with the No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers (27-4; 15-3 in-conference), the team with the best overall record of the trio — more on the Vols later.

Here is a look at the bracket and upcoming schedule for the five-day marathon:

SEC Tournament bracket pic.twitter.com/60P9SkFgf1 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 10, 2019

Hovering right on the cusp is Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers (22-9; 11-7 in-conference). The Tigers, who despite winning 13 of their first 16 games struggled in the second half of the season, are the No. 5 seed and draw the Missouri-Georgia winner on Thursday.

What to Watch Out For:

Who is the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament you might ask (if you didn’t look at the above tweet close enough)? That would be Frank Martin and the South Carolina Gamecocks (16-15; 11-7 in-conference). The Gamecocks struggled out of the gate, loading up the non-conference schedule, but found their groove in SEC play. Following losses against Wofford (now ranked No. 22 in the country), Michigan, Virginia and Clemson, South Carolina rebounded.

South Carolina still lost to Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU, although each loss was on the road. The Gamecocks’ best win is a narrow 80-77 home win against Auburn. The double-bye will help senior forward Chris Silva, the team’s leading scorer with 14.8 points this season, but they are unlikely to make any noise unless the path is favorable. Martin does have late-season success; only two years ago in 2016-17 he led South Carolina to a Final Four appearance.

The real sleeper in the tournament is Mississippi State, ranked at times during the regular season. The Bulldogs boast the SEC’s third leading scorer in senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (18.6 PPG), who has also eclipsed 20 points in each of his past three games. Mississippi State also has Lamar Peters, fifth in the SEC averaging 5.3 assists per game. Both guards play well with each other, both on and off the basketball, all thanks to head coach Ben Howland, now in his fourth season with the program. The Bulldogs also own three good, consecutive non-conference wins against Cincinnati, Clemson and Wofford earlier this season.

The best player in the SEC Tournament, and conference, is Tennessee junior Grant Williams, who led the conference in scoring this season averaging 19.3 PPG, while also finishing fifth with 7.7 rebounds per game. Williams was named the AP’s SEC Player of the Year on Tuesday, and unanimous First Team All-SEC selection for the second straight season.

The Vols, who entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed last season, with a tournament championship, may be good enough for the Selection Committee to contemplate giving Barnes’ group a No. 1 seed — Gonzaga’s West Coast Conference Championship loss to Saint Mary’s on Tuesday puts them in danger of falling to the two-line, and it is unlikely three ACC teams would be rewarded with No. 1 seeds.

SEC Tournament History:

Calipari and Kentucky (31 conference tournament wins in program history) have mostly dominated conference tournament play since his arrival in 2009. In his 10th season, Calipari has the Wildcats primed for another run, which would make this season his seventh in 10 seasons. Kentucky has won six of the previous nine SEC Tournaments, and each of the past four. Sandwiched are Florida’s win in 2013-14, and Vanderbilt and Ole Miss each earning its second victories in school history in 2011-12 and 202-13 respectively.

Tennessee (four total) and LSU (once) will have work to do to erase droughts. The Vols’ last tournament win came in 1978-79, with the Tigers winning their only one the very next season.